COVID-19 and a single-party primary resulted in especially low voter turnout—less than 9 percent—in Tuesday’s election in Culpeper County.
Those who did show up to the polls here overwhelmingly selected retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Gade of Alexandria from among three candidates competing for the GOP nomination.
The 45-year-old Iraq War veteran, who gave a limb for his country, also won statewide. He will be on the ballot in November against U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a former Virginia governor and two-term Democrat first elected to Congress in 2008.
Gade advised President George W. Bush on military and disability issues and was President Donald Trump’s appointee to serve on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The Republican nominee previously taught at West Point and now teaches at American University.
The other Republican candidates on the statewide ballot Tuesday were Nottoway County teacher Alissa Baldwin and Army reservist Tom Speciale II of Woodbridge.
Culpeper County voters selected Gade with 64 percent of the vote (1,833 ballots cast) followed by 18.4 percent (533 ballots) for Speciale and 18.02 percent (522 ballots) for Baldwin.
Of 33,437 registered voters in Culpeper, 2,896 participated in the primary election—8.6 percent.
By noon in Culpeper, 65 town voters—of 4,200 registered—had cast ballots in the East Fairfax Precinct library voting site. Temperatures climbed near 90 degrees on the fourth day of summer, but the heat didn’t keep most voters from donning masks. A late-day downpour cooled things off a bit.
All election officials inside the precinct’s polling place had masks on while sitting behind two tables at check-in to increase physical distance. Voting booths were sanitized after each use, and red markers on the floor, though not needed, designated where to stand six feet apart.
Medical Reserves Corps volunteer Maria Rhodes came from Stafford County to help with the process on behalf of the Virginia Department of Health. The 24-year-old University of Mary Washington student opened the door for each voter to enter the library.
“Everybody’s trying to do their best to social distance. Most people are wearing masks,” she said.
Rhodes received an email requesting her presence to help with sanitation at the Culpeper voting site, and willingly complied: “As a young person, I think it’s very important to go ahead and try to serve our community as best as I can when I’m at low risk,” she said.
A biology major, she will finish her studies this fall. Rhodes admitted the semester ended a bit differently than expected, but she’s not complaining: “I’m just happy to graduate.”
East Fairfax Precinct Chief Election Officer Robert McCall said he anticipated a slow day at the polls.
“There’s only three names on the ballot, but we’re doing good with infection control,” he said. “We’ve tried to socially distance ourselves in here.”
Some voters took a look at the single-race ballot and wanted to know where the rest of the names were, McCall said: “That’s November.”
He felt the pandemic had an impact on turnout. McCall said his wife isn’t leaving home yet.
“If you have overriding health conditions, this isn’t enough to blow you out of the house,” he said. “My wife is making me quarantine after today because we don’t normally get out and do this.”
McCall said he’d sleep in the guest bedroom Tuesday night and then head out in the morning for for two weeks at the beach—just him and the dog. He said most town voters opted to cover their faces to slow the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disorder.
“We’re not the mask police. That’s asking for trouble,” he said.
Outside the polling place, town voter Don Sintic discussed his confidence in Congress, saying it’s “very low” for the U.S. House and low on the Senate side.
“Unity is a factor on the Republican side and on the Democratic side, even the ones that were centrists are leaning hard left, and I personally think that’s a terrible path for the country—it will just enhance the disunity in Congress,” said the 72-year-old Air Force veteran.
Asked about Warner, Sintic said he supports term limits.
“There’s too many politicians that have made it their career and done nothing else in the real world,” he said, mentioning presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. “That man has done nothing but politics. You get caught up every easily in the special interests and being disconnected with what the general population really wants.”
Sintic predicted President Donald Trump will win re-election to a second term in November “simply because the Democrats have put up a terrible candidate.”
Retired from nearly four decades in health care as a registered nurse and in hospital administration, he said COVID-19 did not keep him from voting on Tuesday. Sintic wore a mask, saying he heeds the scientific community. He admitted the three first-time candidates on the ballot Tuesday were “unknown quantities.”
“I think many people are going to come in here and simply pick a name because they have to put somebody up against Warner. I’m sure the Republican Party will stand behind who ever with full force,” the voter said.
Sintic, who still works part time doing pharmacy deliveries, went with Speciale after researching him: “He’s a solid guy, straight shooter, speaks his mind.”
Across the street at the West Fairfax Precinct’s polling place in Culpeper United Methodist Church, 113 people had voted halfway into the voting day. There were no reported issues with voting machines, Chief Election Officer Randy Smyth said.
An issue, he added, was that not a lot of voters understood or knew it was only a Republican primary.
“That’s really the No. 1 thing,” Smyth said. “We had five voided ballots where people checked in and then decided not to pursue it.”
Warner, on Monday, looking ahead to November’s general election, asked federal agencies to proactively counter any attempts to suppress vulnerable and historically-disenfranchised voters during the COVID-19 crisis. He and other senators encouraged the adoption of vote-by-mail and curbside voting.
“In almost every state, evidence suggests that African Americans have been disproportionately affected by the virus,” the senators wrote Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and others. “Communities of color have frequently faced active efforts to inhibit their franchise—unfortunately, it is likely that there are those who will attempt to use COVID-19 safety procedures as a pretext to suppress voters and undermine the political voice of these communities. We must proactively take steps to safeguard these communities and other vulnerable groups from voter suppression and intimidation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.