The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.
At 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, a black male entered the 7-11 on James Madison Highway in the town of Culpeper, according to a post from the Culpeper Police Department.
The male approached the cashier and demanded that she not touch anything and that she open the register drawer. He proceeded to reach across the counter and grabbed cash, police said.
The suspect is approximately 6-feet-tall with a thinner build, wearing a puffy black jacket with the hood up, a dark colored shirt underneath, dark colored sweatpants, and a bandana covering his lower face.
The suspect wore a light colored glove on his left hand, a dark colored wrap on his right hand, and plastic grocery-type bags covering his shoes. It appeared that the suspect was concealing a gun in his right hand, police said.
Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect or the incident should contact Detective C. Pittman at 540/727-3430 ext. 5508 or email tips@culpeperva.gov.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.
