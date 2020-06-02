Culpeper County continues to hover near the top 10 statewide for highest per capita cases of reported COVID-19 as the numbers continue to rise amid aggressive testing efforts. Local Latinos remain the hardest hit.
Culpeper County currently stands as the No. 11 jurisdiction in Virginia for most cases per 100,000, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said on Tuesday. It had been as high as No. 8, but new cases have slowed down considerably, he said.
Culpeper’s per capita rate is so high because of the high number of cases reported in the district since the onset of the pandemic, Kartchner said. Hispanics account for approximately 68 percent of Culpeper’s cases identifying ethnic origin.
“It stands to reason that if there are a lot of Hispanic cases identified in the county, then the county’s numbers overall will be high,” he said.
A peak in local cases could still be yet to come as business restrictions slowly lift and people start to gather again, local public health officials said in a May 26 public service announcement on Culpeper Media Network.
“When you conduct an experiment and you change the variables, you should expect different results,” Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said last week.
It will take two-to-three weeks to gauge the impact of Phase One reopening guidelines, she said. Phase Two reopening measures take effect this Friday, in a further easing of restrictions.
University of Virginia Medical projections suggest a peak in COVID-19 cases in August as a result of the phased reopening of businesses in early June, the hospital president said.
“We won’t know until we get there,” Staton said. “When you look at China, they are seeing another uptick as a result of reopening their communities and I think we should expect to see the exact same thing.”
As of Monday, there were 720 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Culpeper County, a cumulative figure since tracking went into place nearly three months ago. Five people have died from the illness in Culpeper. The rising daily numbers are a concern among some who say cases are rising simply due to testing availability.
Some have argued the virus should just run its course, Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal during the recent PSA. Kartchner said more readily available testing helps public health officials know the prevalence of a disease so they can best address it. He acknowledged more testing means more positive cases.
“To turn a blind eye and not test would be pointless,” Kartchner said.
Staton said not testing would be irresponsible. Testing data allows for informed decisions and planning for future need.
“The uptick of cases validated what we already knew was in existence in our community,” she said. “The absence of testing allows us to stick our head in the sand and pretend the problem doesn’t exist.”
In the past few months, Culpeper Medical Center has treated and released 29 patients sickened by the novel coronavirus, Staton said last week. Patient stays have ranged from two to three days to as long as three weeks or more, she said.
The local hospital had as many as 14 COVID-19 patients at one time as little as none, Staton said. She expected by this week to see new demand for patients needing higher level of services.
“We are confident we can meet that demand,” she said.
In order to resume elective procedures at the hospital, there must be a 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases across the district, Staton said. Culpeper Medical Center retains the ability to surge up by 25 percent at any point and has taken exceptional measures to hinder spread of the disease, including reduced use of hospital waiting rooms and extensive screening procedures.
“Now the most popular waiting room is your car,” she said.
The high number of cases for Culpeper’s population, Dr. Kartchner said, “...does point to the burden of the disease in the Culpeper area.”
The health department has been working seven days a week to track cases, contact close associates and follow up with patients experiencing new or worsening symptoms, he said. Recently, following the latest round of aggressive testing, the health department handled 200 new cases in four days, Kartchner said.
He again addressed how the illness is disproportionately impacting local Spanish speakers. Factors contributing to that include crowded living conditions, lower paying jobs with no options to telework, fear of being fired and lack of health insurance.
Those challenges make it difficult to social distance or quarantine, Kartchner said, noting contacts in the Hispanic community for those testing positive or been exposed has reached into the thousands. His team closely followed the recent case of a young mom, a greenhouse worker, who died from COVID-19.
“Many tears were shed that day at the health department,” Kartchner said of staff connections with the family, including bringing them groceries and masks. “It’s heart-wrenching for all of us.”
Culpeper community organizer Yanet Garcia, among other outreach, recently helped coordinate a community-supported food distribution that reached hundreds of local families in quarantine.
“I feel a small wave coming up again,” she said of outbreaks in local manufacturing and other local industries. “We have a lot of complete families who are really sick. They were extremely grateful for the outpouring.”
Garcia said it was amazing to see all the volunteers show up early at Culpeper United Methodist Church for the recent food distribution. “I can’t thank the community enough.”
Culpeper County EMS, in addition, led by Director Bill Ooten recently launched a mobile testing ambulance unit for those lacking transportation or unable to visit testing sites during limited hours due to work. He and his staff personally administered nearly two dozen tests during one, two-hour stint and plan to conduct more.
Just letting the virus run its course as some have suggested is a controversial approach, Kartchner said during the recent PSA.
“We as a health district, a county, state, nation and world have to walk a tightrope. We have to thread a needle because every choice we make regarding opening up or shutting down carries with it a consequence,” the health director said. “Opening up more quickly means more cases for the hospitals and more death sooner.”
Not opening up, Kartchner added, can lead to depression, suicide, untreated medical conditions, domestic violence and a lack of education or recreation—all with life and death impacts on a community as well.
“I think there needs to be a balanced approach,” he said. “We’ve become much too polarized over it. It’s a hard needle to thread.”
Making a vaccine will likely be an 18-month process, Staton added: “We as a community need to learn how to coexist with this virus for the foreseeable future,” she said. “It is safe to go out in the community … you just have to be thoughtful about how you do that.”
