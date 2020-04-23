An Albemarle County man faces multiple felony counts, including dealing heroin, after a reported high-speed chase early Wednesday on U.S. Route 29.
In the early morning hours of April 22, a Remington Police Officer initiated pursuit of a pickup truck that crossed over into Culpeper County, receiving assistance from local deputies as speeds reached in excess of 90 miles per hour, according to a news release from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was later identified as Kevin Keyton, of Crozet.
Culpeper Deputy Dustin Tharp successfully deployed a spike strip to flatten one of the over-sized tires during the chase, as seen in a dash cam footage posted on the CCSO Facebook page. The driver of the truck, with a passenger inside, continued to drive with a flat left front tire for about five minutes at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.
CCSO Sgt. Jonathan Kerns conducted a pursuit intervention technique, striking the back left of the vehicle, causing it to flip while ending the pursuit. Keyton was seen on the dash cam walking to the deputies’ vehicle and getting inside of it.
“I’m so sorry, man. Stupid, man,” he can be heard saying. “Can I have a cigarette, please? I’ll cooperate, I’ll do whatever,” the suspect said, crying.
Reportedly found in and around the pickup truck Keyton was driving was approximately 34.5 grams of suspected heroin, 10 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and cash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Keyton reported to deputies he had swallowed a large bag of heroin in attempt to conceal it prior to the end of the pursuit, and that he feared he would overdose, according to the CCSO. He did not subsequently overdose, and though appearing intoxicated, the suspect was coherent as he was taken into custody, police said.
Keyton was charged with eluding, abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution and possession of a Schedule 1/11 drug, DUI and driving on a revoked license. His vehicle registration was also expired.
Keyton was taken before a magistrate and ordered held without bond eligibility.
“Culpeper is home to some of Virginia’s finest deputies,” said Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins in a statement. “This is another example of the professional manner in which they will swiftly stop pursuits or other criminal actions that endanger our community. They’ll always have my greatest respect and full support as they risk their lives to protect our community.”
