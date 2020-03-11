Page County area fire crews, including Shenandoah National Park firefighters, continued to work Wednesday morning to extinguish hot spots from a 24-acre forest fire spotted Tuesday in the area just a few miles west of Big Meadows, about a mile from a housing development.
“Our firefighters will be joining firefighters from the Virginia Dept. of Forestry and Stanley Volunteer Fire Department to improve the line built around the fire last evening,” according to a SNP Facebook post around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Also assisting at the scene were Luray Fire Department and Page County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the blaze was unknown.
Tuesday evening, park officials reported the Tanners Ridge area fire had moderated a bit due to light rain. Firefighters were concentrating on protecting homes in the nearby Skyline Lakes development south of the town of Stanley.
The fire temporarily closed and restricted access to Tanners Ridge Road, which was back open as of Wednesday morning.
Tuesday night, local authorities advised Skyline Lakes residents to shelter in their residences and to not drive through the smoke. Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Page County Fire & EMS reported the fire on the western side of Tanners Ridge Road was contained. Crews worked through the night and into Wednesday to contain the fire on the Pine Grove side, according to Page County Fire & EMS.
Also on Tuesday night, the Skyline Lakes Property Holders Association reported the Tanner’s Ridge fire was no longer a threat to the housing development, according to its Facebook page. The road was reported reopened and electricity restored.
According to the property holders association, the fire was located about a mile below the subdivision: “Winds are strong, but currently blowing toward Stanley, away from Skyline Lakes.”
Smoke from the fire was visible from several areas of the county, according to the Page County Sheriff’s Office. No structures were reported in immediate danger.
Peak wind gusts on Tuesday reached between 25 and 35 mph, with a few throughout the Shenandoah Valley hitting around 40 mph.
On Sunday, crews extinguished a two-to-three acre fire in the Furnace Mountain area of Shenandoah National Park’s south district, near Grottoes, about 35 miles south of the forest fire in Stanley. The Furnace Mountain fire largely burned in leaf litter and its cause was unknown.
Park officials, in a statement, said it was “fire-readiness” status as it prepares for the spring fire season, including the hiring of more seasonal firefighters.
