RICHMOND—Three hundred COVID-19 tests of inmates at the Buckingham Correctional Center near Dillwyn were lost by a laboratory, requiring that the prisoners be retested this week.
Lisa Kinney, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections, wrote in an email Wednesday that on April 27 "we delivered 300 COVID-19 offender swabs taken by DOC staff at Buckingham Correctional Center to the commercial lab we were using to run the tests."
The lab, GENETWORx Laboratories, "then apparently mistakenly shipped the samples to Bland Correctional Center rather than running tests on the samples," Kinney wrote. "The test samples were too old to be used when discovered by Bland staff on May 4, and were disposed of by Bland’s medical staff, as required."
She added that "tracking information was provided to the lab and they are investigating further. We are retesting these offenders today and Thursday. These were point prevalence tests conducted for surveillance purposes, not tests of symptomatic offenders."
Officials with the Glen Allen-based laboratory did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The lab's website says it is "The Leader in Nationwide COVID-19 Testing."
The website says that GENETWORx Laboratories was formed in 2013 and is now focusing on COVID-19. "GENETWORx's COVID-19 test is the gold standard due to being 99% accurate, with 99% sensitivity and specificity," says the company.
Nearly 600 of Virginia's roughly 30,000 prison inmates have thus far tested positive for the virus, a figure that has grown rapidly as the Department of Corrections began so-called "point prevalence" testing of inmates who are asymptomatic—like the 300 inmates recently tested at Buckingham.
Thus far, such testing has been conducted at the Haynesville Correctional Center, where there have been 111 positive tests; the Dillwyn Correctional Center, where there are 203 confirmed cases; the Deerfield Correctional Center, with 77 cases; and a small unit in Harrisonburg, with 25 cases.
