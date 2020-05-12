This year’s Culpeper Air Fest has been canceled over concerns about an autumn surge of novel coronavirus infections.
The 21st annual aerial extravaganza at Culpeper Regional Airport had been planned for October, but organizers became “very concerned about a possible recurrence of COVID-19 in the fall,” Air Fest Committee Chairman Steve Nixon said Tuesday. “Without a vaccine currently available, we would not want to put anyone at risk at the largest annual gathering in Culpeper.”
Last autumn, thousands of people flocked to the 20th annual Culpeper Air Fest, enjoying the airshow’s static aircraft displays, flyovers, food, antique planes and aviation chitchat.
With the pandemic still underway, closing or shrinking many local businesses, the committee also couldn’t “in good conscience” do fundraising as it has in the past, Nixon said in a statement.
Members reached their decision after much discussion and deliberation, he said.
“We know that this is disappointing news to all of our fans, supporters, and to our community, but we will come back next year with a renewed enthusiasm to put on another fantastic air show for Culpeper and the surrounding area,” Nixon said. “To everyone, please stay safe and healthy during these times.”
Steep drops in expected tax revenues due to the COVID-19 crisis prompted the county Board of Supervisors in April to weigh trimming its normal appropriation to the Air Fest Committee and making millions of dollars in other cuts to county operations and other local entities.
The board would up cutting the $25,000 it normally contributes to the Airfest Foundation, County Administrator John Egertson said Tuesday. The show costs many times that sum, and the balance is raised by the nonprofit foundation, which accepts tax-deductible donations, he said.
The Air Fest Committee still hopes to hold its STEM talks and demonstrations (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) sometime this fall if local school divisions agree it can safely happen, Nixon said.
Questions? Contact Culpeper Air Fest at 877-261-8499 or culpeperairfest.com.
