The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District continues to see a decline in the spread of COVID-19 in its five counties, including Culpeper. But as global protests continue over racial injustice, drawing close together thousands of people, health officials are still urging distance and face coverings.
“Cases have declined significantly in the past two weeks,” RRHD Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said on Tuesday. “I hope the trend continues. I can’t predict, however,” he said, referring to local protests, including the one Saturday in Yowell Meadow Park that drew 800 people, many of whom were not wearing masks.
Kartchner declined to elaborate further, only saying, “The Virginia Dept. of Health recommendation continues to be to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask if one can’t do so, regardless of the reason for the gathering.”
Many wore masks at Saturday’s protest in Culpeper, but social distance was difficult to observe. And with the heat, many slipped masks down to be able to breathe better.
The most recent executive order from Gov. Ralph Northam prohibits public or private gatherings of more than 50 people, but there is little enforcement of the order.
VDH reports 772 COVID-19 cases in Culpeper County as of Tuesday—five more than the previous day, and eight deaths, the same for about a week. Cases continue to disproportionately impact local Latinos.
On Monday, Kartchner released a Spanish language video emphasizing the continued importance of social distancing to contain infections.
“This means keeping a distance between you and other people outside of your home. To practice safe social distancing, keep a distance of six feet, about the length of two arms away from other people. Do not meet in groups and avoid crowds and mass congregations,” the health director said. “Social distancing is especially important for those at an increased risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.”
It is believed the primary way the respiratory illness spreads is among people in close contact for long periods of time, Kartchner said. COVID-19 spreads through droplets when someone coughs, sneezes or talks. The droplets can enter the nose and mouth of other people and can also be inhaled and enter the lungs, he said.
“COVID-19 can live for hours or days depending on factors such as sunlight, humidity and the type of surface. Social distancing limits opportunities to come into contact with contaminated surfaces and infected people outside of the home,” Kartchner said. “We all have a role to play in slowing the spread in protecting ourselves, our families and our community.”
Global public health officials believe it will be a couple of weeks before any noticeable impacts are seen regarding COVID-19 spread related to protests. The WHO advised all the same steps as Kartchner (masks and social distance) in addition to clean hands and potential testing after attending a mass gathering.
Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on June 8 said,"WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds ...We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely."
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday a statewide total of 51,738 cases of COVID-19—an increase of 487 from the 51,251 reported Monday. As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, state data shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. VDH said on Monday state data, starting June 9, would show a backlog of 13,000 additional tests. As the new information is added over the next couple of days, an influx of results will appear.
Two weeks ago, when COVID-19 deaths in Culpeper County stood at five, Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal said the relatively low number of fatalities was positive. When eight in Culpeper had died a few days later, Deal said last week the focus must remain on preventing deaths. He emphasized continuing to follow public health guidelines.
“Eight families in our community have suffered through the loss of a loved one due to this disease,” Deal said. “We may in fact see more before this over. If we can prevent one more death in our community from this disease, I think that needs to be everyone’s priority.”
