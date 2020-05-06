The community may not want to ease up on those social distancing guidelines just yet, local health officials said this week.
COVID-19 positive diagnoses in Rappahannock Rapidan Health District represent about one-seventh of actual probable cases in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties, health officials told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
That figure—predicting several thousand actual cases for the region by now—is based on earlier modeling by University of Virginia researchers delaying peak of the virus until mid-summer, public health officials said.
The model shows continued social distancing could lower the peak number of cases and keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. If social distancing is partially eased when Virginia’s current stay-at-home order expires on June 10—meaning more people could return to work—and not earlier, COVID-19 infections could peak in mid-August, continuing to slow the spread.
NOVANT UVA Culpeper Medical Center remains prepared to handle regional cases so long as people continue to follow these public health guidelines and there is not a surge, said President Donna Staton during Tuesday’s teleconference meeting with the elected board.
“We have seen an uptick of cases,” she said of the 412 reported cases in the planning district as of Tuesday.
Many more are undiagnosed and experiencing mild symptoms while in quarantine at home, Staton said.
Culpeper Medical Center has so far administered 450 COVID-19 tests and is seeing an approximate 20 percent positive result rate—statewide that rate is 17 percent, she said.
“As we continue to see a rise in COVID cases in our communities, I wanted to share social distancing is absolutely working,” Staton said.
Longer stays for COVID, other illnessRestrictions in place for nearly two months have resulted in the local hospital not being overwhelmed, she said, while allowing supplies of PPE and testing kits to catch up. Staton said approximately eight to 10 percent of diagnosed cases require hospital services within about seven days of the onset of symptoms which may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, headache, body or muscle aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
About 20 to 25 percent of those patients require critical care, including ventilator support, she said. Medical needs vary based on age and co-morbid conditions, such as heart disease, present in many fatal virus cases. Since the onset of COVID-19, Culpeper Medical Center has seen one death, Staton said.
Patients who are admitted with serious illness from novel coronavirus are requiring a much higher than average hospital stay—about seven days, the hospital president said. Roughly a quarter of patients who get very ill from the respiratory virus may be in the hospital for 21 days or more, Staton said. Culpeper Medical Center has received increased critical care support from UVA through this difficult and busy time, she added.
The governor last week allowed hospitals to resume elective surgeries, but Staton urged caution.
“It’s very important we take a phased, very controlled, calculated approach to how we slowly begin to expand services and exposure of patients in the community. Our community is still getting sick from other things outside of COVID,” she said.
The hospital has noted a significant delay in patients seeking treatment due to anxiety associated with going to the hospital. So when they do arrive, they are much sicker, Staton said. Culpeper Medical Center as of Tuesday was experiencing a much higher admission rate in the ER, she added, about 50 new patients in a single week.
“The numbers fluctuate on a given day depending on how quickly the virus spreads in the community,” she said.
‘Keep the curve as flat as possible’The level of uptick will depend on how the community reopens, Staton added. The past few days, the increase in patients has ranged from 4 to 10 percent. As the hospital meets different phased openings and increases circulation of people in the community, the highly contagious virus is expected to spread in prevalence, she said, even with rigid efforts to prevent that.
The hospital has increased its capacity by 25 percent as it prepares to resume medically necessary time-sensitive surgeries. All team members and visitors are required to wear masks and have their temperature checked before coming into the hospital.
“We have taken a tremendous amount of precautions,” Staton said, saying they have an adequate supply of PPE through their regular supplies.
Supervisor Paul Bates remarked on actual cases being seven times higher, asking Staton what would happen if there were 120 local cases all requiring hospitalization.
“It is really important to try to keep those numbers under control because it would overwhelm us,” she said. Current bed capacity is 70, Staton said, with a state application made to increase it to 98 beds, “if we can keep the number of COVID positive patients to a consistent basis.”
Culpeper Medical Center, as of last week, had as few as no COVID-19 patients the hospital. But that was very short-lived, Staton said on Tuesday.
“We saw a large uptick in COVID positive patients the next day,” she said. “It’s important to keep the curve as flat as possible so we can keep this care as local as possible.”
There have been no layoffs at the local hospital as is happening elsewhere. Instead, team members are redeployed to areas of need. Over the past six weeks, she added, some employees have tested positive for COVID-19, community acquired, and have not returned to the medical environment. Other team members have tested positive, recovered, tested free of the illness and returned to work, Staton said.
The local hospital’s testing turnaround has improved greatly in recent weeks thanks to support from UVA, which is providing rapid, in-house testing with results back in 24-48 hours, Staton said. But, she added, testing kits are still in “very, very limited supply.” She said the hospital was working to make sure first responders received priority for testing.
EMS wearing PPE all the time Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten encouraged the public to wear cloth masks when in public to protect those around them, as recommended by the CDC. He said the agency has extended decontamination efforts via electric static sprayers to first responder stations, in addition to ambulances serving the county and town. Emergency Services has applied for $632,000 in COVID-19 relief-related expenses from FEMA, Ooten said.
Finding protective masks for EMTs continues to be a challenge. On April 20, he said, of an order requesting thousands of pieces, the department received 75 N95 masks, 36 large medical gowns, 34 extra-large medical gowns, 12 bottles of disinfectant spray and two five-gallon containers of hand sanitizer from the state
Emergency Services also purchased 2,000 N95 masks and gowns from a private vendor and is waiting on another 2,000 surgical masks, Ooten said. As of Tuesday, one county paramedic was showing symptoms of COVID-19 and hospitalized after a family member tested positive, he said.
Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins told the board on Tuesday his office alone would need 70 N95 masks to get through a shift. The sheriff chastised community members for “bitching and complaining” when the town manager recently ordered a large supply of masks through a family connection.
“Where the hell else are you going to get them? There is no supply chain like the hospital to get them. We have offered to drive states away to pick them up. We need to protect the people in the rear, the first responders,” Jenkins said.
A week ago, the sheriff added, he got his hands on 300 masks for a few hundred dollars through an old friend in military contracting: “That’s about the only good luck I’ve had in weeks in trying to get our hands on them. We just can’t get it.”
Ooten said demand for masks has increased more as use of the protection heightens.
“Our response has been much more aggressive as (case) numbers grown,” he said. “We’re putting PPE on for everything now because we’ve seen that community spread. Whenever we’re going out the door, we’re putting on PPE.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.