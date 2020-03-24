The first cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison and Orange counties.
Late Monday night, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced a Madison County man in his 50s had tested positive for the disease.
On Tuesday in the early afternoon a new release from the Health District stated that an Orange County man in his 50s had also tested positive for COVID-19.
The Madison man has mild symptoms and is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public, the district said in a statement. He was previously identified as a close contact of a confirmed case, was quarantined before becoming symptomatic, and was tested as soon as symptoms appeared, officials said.
Health District staff members will contact anyone identified as a close contact of the man, and ask them to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
The Orange County man had recent domestic travel to an area with sustained spreading of the virus, the Tuesday release stated.
The man is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public. Health District staff will be contacting anyone identified as a close contact of this individual, officials said.
Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the two men will be released.
“As more testing is done, it is not surprising to see more cases occurring in our district. This makes it all the more critical that people follow the public health guidelines,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, RRHD Health Director.
“Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We all have a duty, and an opportunity, to do everything we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and those around us.”
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540/316-6302.
The Orange and Madison county cases will are included in the statewide count on the Virginia Dept. of Health web site.
As of Tuesday, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District had reported two coronavirus cases in Culpeper County, one in Madison County and the one in Orange. Also, a person employed in Culpeper but who lives outside of the county has also been diagnosed.
Statewide, nine have died from the respiratory illness.
