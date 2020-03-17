By order of the Supreme Court of Virginia, courthouses across the state closed Tuesday due to the coronavirus public health crisis.
Culpeper County locked its public entrance at 12:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, posting a notice it would reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 20. Notices will be mailed to parties of their new court date.
The Supreme Court of Virginia order, effective March 16 through April 6, directs that nonessential and non-emergency proceedings in all circuit and district courts be suspended all deadlines extended for a period of 21 days.
The order directs courts to continue civil, traffic and criminal matters, including jury trials, subject to a defendant’s right to a speedy trial. Courtroom attendance will be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses and the press in any matters that cannot be continued.
For jury trials that cannot be delayed, jurors who are ill, caring for someone who is ill or in a high-risk category, per CDC guidelines, shall be excused.
The order advised individuals to not enter courthouses if they have visited China, Iran or Europe or traveled domestically where the virus is prevalent.
“Consult with the sheriff and bailiffs to prohibit individuals or groups from congregating anywhere in the courthouse and to require social distancing throughout the courthouse, including inside the courtroom,” states the order signed by Virginia Supreme Court Justice Donald W. Lemons.
Orange County District Court on Tuesday suspended proceedings until after Monday, April 6. Bond hearings and protective orders will be held via video conference if needed, according to an Orange County news release. The Orange County General District Court Clerk’s Office will be open to the public.
Orange County delayed nonessential proceedings in its Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court until beyond April 6.
On Monday, Orange County officials declared a local state of emergency.
This is the perfect time for Culpeper County to come up to date with State and Federal recommendations to allow and embrace e-recordings. Never a better time!
