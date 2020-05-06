The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors narrowly approved a controversial rezoning Tuesday night that will turn 31.8 acres of farmland on the outskirts of town into 31 housing lots.
The vote was 4-3 in favor the application from Blue Ridge Management Group to rezone the land on Chestnut Fork Road, near the Route 229 intersection, from Rural Area to Residential. Partner Alan Moy intends to build single family houses on the parcel adjoining Northridge, a relatively new Ryan Homes development off of heavily-traveled Ira Hoffman Lane.
Northridge neighbors opposed connecting their housing development to the new project, as was originally proposed, through a cul-de-sac on Belle Avenue, which would have extended north to Chestnut Fork Road. Both county staff and VDOT recommended the connection for continuity and safety sake, but neighbors decried the inevitable increase in traffic.
The plan ultimately approved by the Board Tuesday provides for a permanent connection to the planned homes onto Chestnut Fork, as neighbors wanted. But it also left open the possibility for a future connection through Northridge.
Voting against the rezoning were Supervisors Kathy Campbell, Brad Rosenberger and Chairman Gary Deal.
As part of the deal, Blue Ridge Property will give the county $5,000 for each home built—a total of $155,000—that will be served with town water and sewer. The housing project will also bring public water and sewer close to an adjacent county-owned parcel. Right-of-way for potential road connections to the county property was also granted as part of the rezoning.
Supervisor Bill Chase asked staff if it was now supporting the plan that did not “cut through” Northridge, and Planning Director Sam McLearen said yes. Staff originally supported a link through the cul-de-sac for connectivity, he said, but hearing Northridge neighbors “speak in one voice” against it changed their mind. Ira Hoffman Lane currently provides the sole access point into Northridge.
Chase said he could see the reason why neighbors protested the connection to the new homes saying, “People will damn well use it if it’s there.”
Rosenberger asked about the one-way in, one-way out to Northridge via Ira Hoffman, which McLearen confirmed. He added there are five viable connection points for future connections in Northridge.
Frazier advocated for having that connection made “possibly sometime in the future,” as part of the rezoning approval. The applicant, at Tuesday night’s meeting, agreed to dedicate 50-feet-wide worth of right-of-way from the Belle Avenue cul-de-sac through its land for any future connection. For the current project, that access will be solely a pedestrian walking path.
Rosenberger didn’t agree with the last-minute change, saying, “We can’t play Let’s Make a Deal with proffers.” He said the people living on the cul-de-sac don’t want all that extra traffic coming through.
At the same time, Rosenberger spoke up for “continuity of roads,” saying Northridge residents also need a second access point for fire and rescue services. “I can’t support it,” he said.
Underwood agreed, saying an established road connection through Northridge “is best for the county long-term.” Campbell concurred saying, “For safety—two exits instead of one.”
Frazier said not having an established connection through the cul-de-sac supports the wishes of a high percentage of Northridge residents who spoke at three public hearings against it. The supervisor added, “It may not be the most practical way.”
Rosenberger added he didn’t support the 31-home rezoning overall.
“We don’t need more lots … this will triple the density in one fell swoop,” he said of the nine lots allowed by-right, without a rezoning.
Frazier accused Rosenberger of recently supporting 250 lots in his district as part of the reimagined Clevenger’s Corner plan, saying the 31 homes planned for next to Northridge were “just a drop in the bucket.” Rosenberger shot back that he never supported the rezoning for Clevenger’s when it first came before the board in 2005, before the economic downturn.
“I fought it and lost,” he said, noting the revised development boosts funding for fire and rescue.
Retorted Frazier, “You cheapened the project. It went from a $750,000 house to a $400,000 house—you know what that’s going to invite.”
Concluding discussion about the rezoning request next to Northridge, Bates said he did not favor creating a cut-through situation in Northridge like is present in other developments on the outskirts of town. He said the issue of a connection could be discussed more during site plan review.
“It would be wise to make that connection at a future date,” Bates said.
Piedmont Environmental Council opposed the rezoning in a lengthy statement read into the record during Tuesday night’s teleconference meeting.
“Approval would signal that development on an adjacent parcel is justification enough to allow the conversion of lands designated for rural or agricultural uses to be developed,” stated a letter from Chris Hawk, PEC land use representative. He added, “ ... if approved we fear it sets a bad precedent, one that allows for adjoining developments to serve as a land use basis for continued development of our rural areas.”
