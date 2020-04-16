Joining a state and national movement over when and exactly how to restart business amid a deadly viral pandemic, one local councilman is telling Culpeper shops and churches to open on May 1.
But others in the community are saying it’s too soon, especially considering the state’s emergency stay-at-home order remains in place until June 10 as COVID-19 continues to sicken and kill thousands on a daily basis.
Culpeper Town Councilman Jon Russell feels Gov. Ralph Northam acted beyond his scope of authority and in violation of state law in closing or limiting certain “nonessential” businesses until at least May 8.
A Republican, Jon Russell founded and is the national director of the American City County Exchange, an affiliate of the American Legislative Exchange Council.
In November, Russell announced he was considering a run for Town of Culpeper mayor in 2021.
The councilman made his remarks on Facebook Live Wednesday. He said his views did not represent those of town government or his colleagues on council.
Extending the emergency closure order that shuttered theaters, bowling alleys, barbershops and more, is unacceptable, Russell said: “Every business and their employees are essential and the lifeblood of this community.”
Governor in violation of the law?
Russell quoted from the Virginia Constitution, Article 1 Section 7, in stating, “All power of suspending laws or execution of laws by any authority without consent of the representatives of the people is injurious to the rights and ought not to be exercised.”
The councilman, further quoting from state law, claimed Northam’s executive authority, regarding isolation and quarantine, should be “implemented in the least restrictive environment to establish clearly geographical parameters if involving an affected area.”
Russell added that after consulting with attorneys, “I have determined the governor and his edict designating all of Virginia to be an affected area is in clear violation of the laws in the commonwealth. It is for this reason I am asking Culpeper businesses and churches to resume business no later than May 1.”
The councilman added, “Our business owners are adults capable of making decisions for the health of their employees and customers. I want to encourage local officials across Virginia to also encourage your businesses and churches to do business in a wise manner … We will soon be through this and back to normal.”
Russell said he had lawyers willing to offer pro bono defense for those who may experience “government harassment” for opening on May 1. Richmond attorney Brad Marrs is one such lawyer who told the Star-Exponent Thursday in an email that he generally supports anyone pushing back on the governor’s executive orders.
“We need more of that,” Marrs said, stating Northam’s orders are not supported by the state constitution or state law. “We should all be very wary of allowing one man, simply by declaring an emergency, to claim the power to make rules day by day on his say-so alone, and literally threatening arrest to anyone who dares challenge him. He is making a mockery of the notion that we best preserve our cherished liberties through limitations on governmental power. There is nothing about our constitutional rights that suspends them just because the governor embraces dire predictions.”
Public health and the economyMeanwhile, leading health experts are warning that returning to normal is a distant goal that can only be accomplished with more availability of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment to safely allow people to return to work.
“As we have seen from our data and models, social distancing is working, and we are slowing the spread of this virus,” Northam said in a statement Wednesday. “But it is too early to let up. By extending this order to keep certain businesses closed or restricted, we can continue to evaluate the situation and plan for how to eventually ease restrictions so that our businesses may operate without endangering public health.”
As of Thursday morning, there were 29 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Culpeper County, 32 in Fauquier, eight in Madison, 18 in Orange and one in Rappahannock, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health. That’s eight more cases districtwide than on Wednesday.
Economically, many local workers are hurting as retail, restaurants and others continue to reel from the strict public health restrictions. For the week ending April 11, 478 people filed jobless claims, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Virginia Employment Commission. Since March 2, a total of 1,752 Culpeper workers filed for unemployment. Nationwide, 5.2 million people did the same last week.
Relying on scienceSusan Bernhardt, owner of The Cameleer on East Davis Street in downtown Culpeper, shut down her popular, large international gift and clothing shop on March 24, impacting nine employees.
“We didn’t have a choice. It is how it is,” she said on Thursday.
Operating for 28 years, the business is “old school,” Bernhardt added, in that it does not offer online ordering. Customers can call to make an appointment to shop by themselves, she added, and those who call with specific requests can have items mailed to their home.
Asked about when the store should be allowed to reopen, Bernhardt said, “It shouldn’t happen until it is safe to bring back my employees and for customers to shop. If my employees are not comfortable coming back, I am not going to make them. I will rely on the science.”
A bit of hopeful news, the small business owner said on Tuesday she received funding through the Small Business Administration’s Payback Protection Program. The money will allow Bernhardt to pay her employees, at least temporarily.
“In all of this, my staff needs to be paid,” she said, adding she was pursuing other small business grants. “Anything that comes through will be used for payroll.”
Mayor disagrees, says risks too greatCulpeper Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Say, asked Thursday about a timeline for reopening local business, said the chamber is closely monitoring the COVID-19 crisis and is in constant contact with local health care professionals “who have a better understanding of what precautions to take.”
“We hope business returns to normal as soon as possible and have been working with our members to keep them informed and safe during this trying time. We understand it’s a constantly evolving situation,” he said, referring members to culpeperchamber.org for information on the latest guidelines.
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger, asked about Councilman Russell’s announcement to reopen local business by May 1, said he did not agree with Russell at this time.
“With Culpeper having nearly 60 percent of its residents commuting to Northern Virginia for work, there is a greater chance of someone attracting the virus and bringing it back to Culpeper. Over the past couple of weeks our number of cases have almost doubled, from 15 to nearly 30 as of today,” Olinger said.
The mayor commended local residents for adhering to social distancing during the pandemic. Olinger said the governor’s latest May 10 guideline is nine days later than what Russell is suggesting.
“The UVA study shows our peak is later on,” the mayor said. “Restaurants seem to be holding up, I know this is a great hardship on nonessential businesses, but Culpeper residents are strong, and we will get through this epidemic together.”
Asked Thursday why he felt he had greater authority than Northam or even the mayor to call for an early reopening of local businesses, Russell said he does not have authority over the governor. “I am encouraging people to get back to work. If they choose not to, that’s their decision,” he said.
