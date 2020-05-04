Right on schedule, Culpeper County high-school seniors will graduate on May 15-16.
But, digitally.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020’s graduation ceremonies for Eastern View and Culpeper County high schools will be virtual, for now.
“These students have worked hard over many years to get to this point. We do not want this unprecedented situation to be an asterisk on their educational career in Culpeper,” Superintendent Tony Brads said. “They truly finished what they started. The way this school year ended in no way diminishes what they have accomplished.”
Until face-to-face ceremonies can take place when public health rules permit, the two schools’ virtual graduations will be broadcast on Culpeper Media Network at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, for Eastern View and at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16, for Culpeper County High. (Our morning edition transposed these dates; we apologize for the error.)
Culpeper Media Network programs are broadcast on Comcast Channel 10, Fios Channel 21 and the network's website, culpepermedia.org. Residents without reliable internet at home can visit one of the many outdoor WiFi hot spots provided by Culpeper County Public Schools, including Eastern View High, Culpeper County High, Eastern View Elementary School, Pearl Sample Elementary School, Floyd T. Binns Middle School and Farmington Elementary School, as well as Germanna Community College's Daniel Technology Center. A map of Culpeper's government Wifi sites is on the CCPS website, here.
During the ceremonies, students and school officials will deliver speeches, and each graduate’s name will be announced while their formal senior photograph is telecast.
“The goal of having a virtual graduation provides them with a little bit of the recognition they so deserve,” Dr. Brads said. “Thanks to our partnership with Culpeper Media Network, the virtual ceremony will take place on the same days students were to have walked across the stage. We remain hopeful that a face-to-face ceremony can be held in the near future.”
Brads and his staff described that plan to the School Board during its conference-call work session last week, and it met with board members’ approval.
“We certainly want to recognize and honor the work of our students, but also all teachers and staff who have worked all these years to get students to this milestone, so we intend to do that,” Brads said.
Students, their parents and their family members will be able to participate from the comfort of their own homes or other places they happen to be with a robust internet signal.
But school officials remain committed to providing opportunities for the Class of 2020 to return for in-person celebrations when allowed by health guidelines for public gatherings.
Dr. Daniel C. Soderholm, Culpeper County High’s principal, said Monday that school staff desperately sought an alternative to the usual practice, and concluded that “a virtual graduation ceremony is a wonderful alternative when we cannot gather in large groups.”
Soderholm, Brads and School Board members thanked John Krawchuck and his Culpeper Media team for committing to televise the virtual ceremonies.
“No matter how many creative celebrations we come up with, nothing will replace the lost time our students would have had with classmates, teachers, coaches, and teammates,” Soderholm said. “We have a wonderful student body, staff and school community. So, despite the circumstances of the pandemic, I know our Blue Devils have a bright future.”
Eastern View’s pre-recorded event will keep in place most of the traditional elements of a graduation ceremony.
The virtual program will start with the processional tune and include a welcome speech, the introduction of the superintendent for his speech, speeches by selected students, and the principal’s message to the Class of 2020. And the school’s choir will grace participants with a song.
“Eastern View’s Class of 2020 is a special group. They are caring, thoughtful, focused, giving and resilient,” Principal Felix Addo said Monday. “They are able to bounce back from many challenges during their school career, and this situation will not be different. Their best is yet to come.”
Dr. Addo said he doesn’t take the situation lightly, and feels “devastated that students lost the last few months of their senior year.”
“I am wearing two hats this year. I am the principal and also a parent of an Eastern View Class of 2020 graduate,” he said. “My son is disappointed about this situation, but excited about the journey that lies ahead, with all the possibilities awaiting him. This is the spirit of the Class of 2020.”
Each high school plans other virtual events.
Each day starting April 27, Eastern View began displaying a tribute to a different handful of seniors on its website, and will continue doing so until May 12.
At 6:30 p.m. May 12, the school will hold a virtual convocation. Seniors who are receiving a scholarship and their parents will receive invitations, though everyone can participate.
At 6:30 p.m. May 14, Eastern View will hold a virtual Honors Banquet to recognize and celebrate the academic accomplishments of its graduating seniors in the top 5 percent. The school administration will notify qualifying seniors as soon as final grades are determined for the school year.
On May 13, Culpeper County High will recognize its highest-achieving graduates with a virtual Top 10 Banquet on its website and social media. Normally, the school holds a dinner to celebrate its 20 graduates with the highest grade-point averages.
This year, each of the top 20 graduates will choose a faculty member to present them via a short video speech. When senior grades are made final, the administration will contact and congratulate the top 20 graduates and ask which staff member they’d like to talk about them.
The video speeches will be presented with the seniors’ portraits and their future plans. Following tradition, the top 20 will be given medals and certificates.
This year, Culpeper High also will start a new tradition, displaying portraits of its top graduates for the following year in the school’s main hall next to the auditorium.
Culpeper County High plans its convocation on May 14, the original date. At 2:30 p.m., the school’s website—with links on social media and the school newsletter—will present scholarships and other senior awards in a slideshow with embedded videos.
Officials also will recognize the school’s top 1 percent and 2 percent of graduates according to their grade-point average and the school’s Distinguished Senior Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.