A King George County runner was set to compete in the Tokyo Marathon last week, a major milestone as he chases his dream of finishing the top six marathons in the world. But he and his family never made the trip to Japan. Officials cancelled the race—the largest event torpedoed by the coronavirus so far.
Nicholas Hussan found his love for track as a teen, running the mile well enough for his high school near Charleston, W.Va. to place second in the state.
When he moved to King George County to take a job with McQ—a Stafford County company known for remote surveillance and security—Hussan eventually found his way back to running as a way to stay healthy. He even started tackling triathlons.
After he enjoying the Iron Man Triathlon at Lake Placid, he realized he missed distance racing and entered marathons at Walt Disney World and in Virginia Beach. At the latter race, he finished with a time fast enough to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
He ran that elite 26.2 mile race in Boston in 2016, along with some of the best runners in the world, finishing with a time of 3 hours and 17 seconds.
By then, the married father of four was hooked, religiously following a training regimen that had him running miles along the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail as the sun was coming up. He stuck with swimming and cycling as well, as he finds that sort of cross-training keeps him stronger and avoids repetitive stress from the pounding of running.
As he was drawn into the world of competitive distance running, Hussan said he enjoyed the challenge and the way running races around the country provided a chance for his extended family to take trips with him.
As a guy who’s always looking for the next challenge, Hussan soon added his most ambitious: Completing the six marathons generally seen to be the best in the world.
He also found a group that rewards runners who do just that. The Abbott World Marathon Majors is a championship-style competition for marathon runners that started in 2006.
To date, the 40-year-old Hussan has run four of the six. He ran the Boston Marathon in 2016 and the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2017. In 2019, he ran both the BMW Berlin Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon.
He was set to add the Tokyo Marathon a week ago, where he was going to be cheered on by his family, the families of his brothers and sisters and even his 86-year-old grandmother, who’s been at all of his world major marathons so far.
But that got nixed when concerns about the coronavirus caused the organizers of the marathon to cancel it for all but elite runners and wheelchair competitors who needed the race to qualify for the Olympics.
Hussan said the family had been following the outbreaks of coronavirus in Japan, and still had been leaning towards going until it became clear the situation was worsening.
“I had even considered just going myself, but as things got worse and there was a worry of being stuck in a quarantine and having trouble getting back into the U.S.,” he said.
But his spot in the race is good for next year’s Tokyo Marathon, something he said is critical because of the difficulty in getting into each of the world major marathons.
“What you go through simply getting into these races is much harder than actually running them,” said Hussan, who said qualifying times often have to be supplemented with donations to charities offered by the races or winning a lottery spot. His donation for the Tokyo Marathon was a $900, while at other races, higher donations are necessary.
Hussan said the approach of taking “the whole gang” to these marathons with him has made running them special. Sixteen family members accompanied him to Berlin.
“We’ve done all this together,” he said, “My family members haven’t run the races, but they spectate and run to five or six spots along the route to watch and cheer me on. We have a picture of us together at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.”
And while this year’s cancellation of the Tokyo trip set his plans back a bit, Hussan said his family is simply going to move that trip to next year, when he’s scheduled to run that race on March 7, followed by the London Marathon on April 26.
He’ll get his Abbott six-star medal when he completes the London race, something he’ll be immensely proud of.
But Hussan said that won’t be the end, as there’s a group for runners who complete races on all of the continents in the world called the “7 Continents Club.”
He’s got several of the continents knocked out already, but would like to do marathons in Rio, Capetown, Sydney and maybe even Antarctica before he’s done.
“That would be the pinnacle for me, running with glaciers all around me,” he said. “Yep, I’d like to do that before I finally hang up my cleats.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.