Due to increasing concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the Virginia Festival of the Book, slated to start Wednesday in Charlottesville, has been cancelled.
"It is with heavy hearts that we write to let you know that we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Virginia Festival of the Book," according to an announcement Tuesday on the festival web site.
Festival organizers cited a March 8 announcement from the University of Virginia strongly discouraging non-essential air travel to large gatherings and to areas experiencing high numbers of the coronavirus.
"Though there has not been a case of COVID-19 on (UVA) Grounds or in the greater Charlottesville community, at this time, the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed five cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth," Festival organizers stated.
"At its core, the Festival is a community event that brings together writers and readers from across the country and around the world. As such, we are committed to prioritizing and protecting the wellbeing of our community, as well as visiting speakers and attendees," according to the online statement.
As the public health situation rapidly evolves, book festival organizers said it was not an acceptable risk to host the event this year. The program, which was supposed to go through Sunday, will not be rescheduled.
Festival organizers encouraged the public to purchase books of featured authors from local booksellers to help defray the substantial cost of cancelling.
