There are now 19 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahanonck-Rapidan Health District, according to new figures released Wednesday morning, April 1, by the Virginia Dept. of Health.
The daily update is six more for the five-county region than on Tuesday.
Culpeper County now has five cases, Fauquier has seven, Madison County has three and there are four diagnosed cases in Orange County. There were no reported cases in Rappahannock as of Wednesday.
Statewide, as of April 1, there are 1,484 diagnosed cases of the respiratory illness, 208 people in the hospital from it and 34 deaths.
As of Tuesday, 27 Virginians had died from the coronavirus and there were 1,250 diagnosed cases, representing a nearly 19 percent increase day-to-day in deaths
