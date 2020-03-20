Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Fredericksburg region remain at three, according to the Virginia Department of Health, even as a local child-care center announced one of its family members was infected.
Fredericksburg Children’s Academy in Stafford County sent out a letter on Thursday, informing parents that a household member of one of its students tested positive. The academy provides daycare for youngsters, starting at 6 weeks, and before- and after-school care for students up to age 12.
The student was last at the academy on Tuesday and had no symptoms, according to the letter. The student and family are self-quarantining, and the academy closed Friday.
“We will have additional cleaning services performed before the school reopens on Monday and take any additional steps as directed by public health,” Director Jane McGill stated in the letter.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases, caused by the novel coronavirus, continues to climb statewide. On Friday, the updated list on the state health department’s website showed 114 cases, a 21 percent increase from Thursday when the confirmed cases totaled 94.
Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are the only two localities in the Fredericksburg region with confirmed cases, although health officials expect that number to rise. Mary Washington Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Newman stated in an update on Wednesday that results were pending for 68 cases. Many more patients were showing up in emergency rooms with cough, fever and shortness of breath but their symptoms were mild and they were told to stay home for 14 days.
Medical and dental officials are adjusting their practices in wake of the virus. Many dentist offices are closed, except for emergencies, and Dr. Steven Mussey and Dr. Lisa Sarber are among practitioners who are talking with patients daily, over the phone. The two, who practice internal medicine, discussed what to do and realized that they’re both over 60 along with many on their staff.
“It is the duty of medical offices to set the example,” he wrote in an email. “Do not unnecessarily expose those over 60 to infection. Any of us could be infectious without even knowing it. We were putting vulnerable people who trust us at risk.”
Public-health officials suggest people who have symptoms call their doctors first, before showing up at the offices. They’re not uniformly telling everyone to shelter at home, said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the Rappahannock Area Health District. Those will emergencies will be treated accordingly, she said.
Mary Washington Healthcare also has a nurse triage phone line, 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, at 540/741-1000.
