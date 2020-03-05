Gov. Ralph Northam will co-host the 12th Annual Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade this coming Tuesday, March 10 at the Richmond Marriott Hotel.
The event is held annually in partnership with Virginia Tech Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and the Port of Virginia.
The conference will focus on the current trade environment, challenges and opportunities for agricultural and forestry exports and recent trade negotiations. Speakers will also address the potential impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on global trade, according to a news release from the governors’ office.
Representing the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Indonesian Agricultural Attaché Mr. Hari Edi Soekirno will discuss the current trade relationship between the two countries and opportunities for trade growth between Indonesia and the Commonwealth. Virginia exported more than $86 million of agriculture and forestry products to Indonesia last year.
Northam will deliver the keynote address at the conference, highlighting Virginia’s recently released International Trade Strategic Plan and the importance of agricultural exports to the state’s overall business climate.
“Today’s agriculture and forestry economy is truly global, and Virginia’s producers rely on international trade to enter new and existing markets and create value,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring in a statement. “From the development of the first International Trade Strategic Plan to our participation in many trade missions to key markets around the world, our administration continues to work to promote Virginia products all over the globe.”
Other conference speakers will include Stephen Censky, USDA Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, Dr. Robert Johannson, USDA Chief Economist, and Secretary Ring.
For information or to register, see ag-forestry.virginia.gov/agtrade2020/home/.
