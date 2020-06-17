While local health officials are planning their first community testing for COVID-19—set for Friday at a Caroline County church—a Fredericksburg facility for dementia patients is dealing with a virus outbreak.
Poet’s Walk Fredericksburg, an assisted living community for those with memory issues, has had six residents and three staff members test positive for the novel coronavirus, said Christina O’Leary. She’s a vice president with Spring Hills Senior Communities, which operates 22 facilities in six states.
Poet’s Walk is among six long-term care facilities—out of 21 in the Rappahannock Area Health District—that agreed to have local health officials, the National Guard and members of its own staff do a building-wide test for COVID-19 on June 9.
Six residents, who weren’t showing symptoms of the disease, tested positive and have been isolated from the rest of the population, O’Leary said. They continue to remain asymptomatic, she said, and the staff members taking care of them don’t look after any other patients.
The three staff members who tested positive are self-quarantining.
“We are blessed to be able to report that our community has not experienced any loss of life due to the COVID-19 virus,” O’Leary added.
That’s not been the case throughout the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. There’s been a recent spate of deaths among residents in long-term care settings; in fact, Wednesday marked the first time in nine days a local death had not been reported.
At least seven fatalities were attributed to an outbreak at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center in Spotsylvania County, where 83 people—56 residents and 27 staff members—were sickened.
To date, 30 people in the local health district have died, and 25 of them have been age 60 and over.
Poet’s Walk was featured in a March newspaper story about efforts local facilities were making to keep the virus at bay, as well as other illnesses that devastate elderly populations.
“They’re already compromised because they’re aged and they have other illnesses,” Karen Dufort, director of resident care, said at the time, “so if they get the flu on top of that, it could be deadly.”
O’Leary acknowledged this has been a difficult time for those in long-term care settings, not only because of the virus but also the isolation it’s brought because family members can’t visit. Like other facilities nationwide, Poet’s Walk restricted visitors, cancelled group activities and started serving residents meals in their rooms instead of communal dining halls. In addition, the facility takes the temperature of staff members when they enter the building and every four hours after that.
“We appreciate how difficult this pandemic has been for our residents, associates and all who care for them,” O’Leary said, adding the staff feels “well-equipped and prepared, should the nation face a ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 infection.”
Meanwhile, local health officials are holding their first drive-thru testing Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Second Mount Zion Baptist Church. The address is 31220 Old Dawn Rd., Hanover, but the church is in Caroline. The church is about 5 miles from Kings Dominion in Doswell.
Of almost 30 medical facilities or pharmacies in the local health district that offer COVID-19 testing, only two are in Caroline. In addition, Floyd Thomas, vice-chairman of the Caroline County Board of Supervisors, reached out to health officials about a testing event in his community after Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the health district, made a presentation to the board in May.
Thomas connected health officials with leaders from Second Mount Zion and Oxford Mount Zion. Other community partners included fellow supervisor Reggie Underwood, Caroline County Fire and Rescue, the Virginia National Guard and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers.
The free testing, which involves a swab of the nasal cavity to diagnose infection, is open to those age 16 and older whether they’re showing symptoms or not. There will be 400 tests available.
Participants must remain in their vehicles; no walk-ups will be accepted. Those seeking tests should sit next to a vehicle window.
The testing is open to any members of the community, and those interested are asked to register by completing a form available online at j.mp/2UyqHio or by calling the district’s call center at 540/899-4797.
Advance registration will help the event run smoothly, Balmes–John said. A limited number of same-day registrations may be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
