In response to concern for senior residents in the region, Fauquier Health has been collecting medical protective equipment to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in two area nursing homes.
Recently, residents at the Villa at Suffield Meadows off Rt. 29, and the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill, were supplied with hand sewn face masks that had been donated by people in the community.
Katy Reeves, administrator of FHRNC, made a request for the masks, triggered by guidance from the CDC on preventing the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. The recommendation was to ensure residents wear cloth face coverings when outside of their rooms or when around others.
“FHRNC has been very pro-active about initiating strategies to keep our residents as protected as possible,” Reeves said in a statement. “Being able to access supplies that had been donated and vetted as meeting standards was great!”
The donated masks have a variety of patterns and were received with enthusiasm by the residents, a news release stated. The differing patterns provided residents with a fun opportunity to choose a preferred pattern, while ultimately promoting health safety.
“For example, we witnessed a resident who loves cats chose a mask that had cats on one side and dog bones on the other,” the release stated.
According to Sarah Pearson, administrator of the Villa, “The residents at the Villa at Suffield Meadows have worn their masks proudly throughout the community and want to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. The residents enjoyed being able to choose from a variety of fun patterns and types of masks. There has been such an outpouring response from the community and makes us feel supported.”
Fauquier Health has received PPE donations from Greenville Elementary, the Fauquier County School Board, Fauquier County Parks and Recreation, Habitat for Humanity, Fauquier Masks, local churches, Oak Spring Garden Foundation, Wolfrom & Co., Virginia Systems & Technology, Aerotog, Kenmore Envelope Company, Masks4Humanity and many, many more.
Members in the community may make donations of unused and handmade medical and protective supplies and equipment. The effort is designed to help prepare for increased needs of personal protective equipment, which healthcare providers across the nation are experiencing.
For those still interested in donating, the hospital can accept the following unused medical and protective supplies and equipment:
• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Masks—N95, Isolation and Surgical
• Surgical & Scrub Caps
• Headbands with buttons and ear guards
• Hand Sanitizer
• Gloves (latex-free)
• Protective eyewear, faceguards and face shields
• Touchless thermometers—infrared and temporal
• Pulse oximeters
All donations must be in original, unopened containers/boxes at this time to maintain infection control standards.
Fauquier Health is also accepting donations of homemade (hand sewn and 3D printed) masks, surgical/scrub caps and headbands/ear guards. Any donated homemade masks will be evaluated before distribution to clinicians or patients. All homemade masks, caps and headbands must be delivered in sealed plastic storage bags.
More information may be found at the hospital’s COVID-19 Preparedness page at FauquierHealth.org. Donations may be dropped off at Fauquier Hospital loading dock, located at 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton in the rear of the hospital. Donations are being accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Questions from community members may be directed to 540-316-2843 (CVID).
