TODAY
Culpeper County School Board Planning Committee
8:30 a.m. in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane.
Silver Citizens Club
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Culpeper County Library. 540/645-7189.
Manna Ministry
Offers free lunch for anyone 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Culpeper Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, 215 S. Main St. 540/825-8616.
Lego Club
4:45 p.m. at Culpeper Library for PreK through 6th grade. Children younger than 5 must be with an adult. Sign up in advance to come build with the library’s 75 pounds of Legos.
Culpeper County Math Competition
5:45 p.m. in the gym at Floyd T. Binns Middle School.
Lenten worship
Noon and 6:30 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. Come early at 5:30 p.m. for a light supper of hot soup and fresh bread. All are welcome.
Culpeper Chess Club
6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Culpeper County Library. All ages and skill levels welcome. 540/727-0695 or culpeperchessclub@hotmail.com.
Culpeper County Planning Commission meeting
7 p.m. in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Call-In Bible Study
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper, hosts a call-in Bible study every Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. Free Dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. For more information, email bbc9297@gmail.com.
