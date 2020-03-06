TODAY
Kindergarten registration
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at Yowell Elementary School in Culpeper. Preschool applications will also be accepted.
TOPS meeting
10 a.m. every Friday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr. in Culpeper. Virginia 0577 Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly is part of a nonprofit network of weight-loss support groups and wellness education organizations.
Fun Friday Storytime
10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Library. Fun and engaging program is designed to help children develop early literacy skills for kindergarten preparedness. Stories, songs, puppets, and finger plays. Children attend with a parent or other caregiver. Great for grandparents and grandkids. No registration required.
Manna Ministry
Offers free lunch for anyone 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Culpeper Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, 215 S. Main St. 540/825-8616.
VFW Friday Night Bingo
At Post 2524 in Culpeper. Doors open at 5 p.m., play starts at 6:45. Guaranteed $1,000 jackpot. Less than 100 players pays $75/game; 100 and more players pays $100/game. Two progressives. Upstairs and downstairs seating, the entire facility is non-smoking. Burgers and hot dogs for sale at the grill. No children younger than 6, please. 540/825-3424.
Meme teen party
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Culpeper Library for teens in grades 6-12. Games, snacks and collages. Sign up in advance at 540/825-8691.
Youth variety show: Topsy-Turvy
7 p.m. at Belle Meade Montessori School, 353 FT Valley Rd. in Sperryville. Laugh and sing at this student run performance of original skits and music as well as some old favorites turned on their heads. $15/adults and $10/students. 540/987-8970.
Waking Napster performs
7 to 10 p.m. at Far Gohn Brewing Co., 301 S. East St. playing all your favorite hits from the 90’s.
‘Sneakers’
7:30 p.m. in the Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper. A group of maverick computer and espionage experts become involved in a government scheme to steal a piece of advanced code-breaking technology in this 1992 film. When the device’s creator turns up murdered, they become the chief suspects and must discover the truth to clear their name. Phil Alden Robinson (“Field of Dreams”) directed this comedy/drama caper film that stars Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd, Ben Kingsley, Mary McDonnell, River Phoenix, Sidney Poitier and David Strathairn. Request ADA accommodations at 202/707-6362 or ADA@loc.gov. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Karaoke entertainment
7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday nights at Beer Hound Brewery on Waters Place, next to the Culpeper Depot. Free admission, family-friendly, dogs on leashes allowed. 540/317-5327.
Madison Highway Duo plays
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Davis Street Pier, 302 E. Davis St. Country, classic country mixed with southern rock, and even some classic rock songs.
SATURDAY
Hometown Showdown
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29, sponsored by CFC Farm & Home Center. 4-H and FFA members are invited to attend the morning educational sessions and bring their animals to participate in a jackpot showmanship contest after lunch. cfcfarmhome.com/events/2020-hometown-showdown/.
Rappahannock Hunt Steeplechase Races
Gates open at 10:30 a.m., post time 1 p.m. at The Hill, off of Sperryville Pike at Durantes Curve in Boston, Virginia. rappahannockhunt.com.
Annual Barrel Tasting
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the underground barrel room at Gray Ghost Vineyards, 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville. $25 admission includes includes barrel tasting of 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, current release wine tasting, Gray Ghost signature logo glass and light hors d’oeuvres. 540/937-4869.
Brave Women Warriors
10 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial is Richmond is a movie screening and panel discussion in honor of Virginia Women Veterans Week and Women’s History Month. https://vawarmemorial.org/events/brave-women-warriors/.
Young People Saving Lives program
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lower meeting room at Culpeper Baptist Church. Culpeper Youth sponsored event is for ages 13-18 with a goal of raising awareness about drug and alcohol use and prevention resources. Activities, speakers, and networking sessions. Culpeper Youth on Facebook.
Youth variety show: ‘Topsy-Turvy’
2 p.m. at Belle Meade Montessori School, 353 FT Valley Rd. in Sperryville. Laugh and sing at this student run performance of original skits and music as well as some old favorites turned on their heads. $20/adults and $15/students includes a soup and bread lunch at 1:15 p.m. school@bellemeadeschool.org.
Maker Space & Tech Petting Zoo
3 to 5 p.m. at Culpeper County Library is a community event to test and try hands-on learning items under consideration for future programs and events. STEM/STEAM and maker space items suitable for all ages: children and adults alike. The public is encouraged to come and play with the products. No registration is required.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper. All-you-can eat spaghetti, salad, bread, drinks and dessert, cake walk and silent auction to support Boy Scout Troop 550's High Adventure trip to Texas. $8/adults, $5/ages 5-12 and seniors and 4 and younger eats free.
Paw Prints & Predicaments Murder Mystery
6:30 to 11 p.m. at The Inn at Willow Grove in Orange is mystery dinner and silent auction to benefit the Orange County Animal Shelter Emergency Veterinarian Fund. $75/admission. ocasevf@gmail.com.
‘Spartacus’
7:30 p.m. in the Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper. Even among the mega epics being produced by Hollywood at the time, this 1960 Universal film stands out for its sheer grandeur and remarkable cast (Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Charles Laughton, Peter Ustinov), as well as for Stanley Kubrick’s masterful direction. Credited with helping to end the notorious Hollywood blacklist of the 1950s, the film producer, Douglas, hired then-blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo to author the script, based on a book by another blacklisted author, Howard Fast. “Spartacus” won Oscars for Best Supporting Actor (Ustinov), Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design Free. No reservations taken. Request ADA accommodations at 202/707-6362 or ADA@loc.gov.
