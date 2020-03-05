TODAY
Town Planning Commission work session
8:30 a.m. in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. for discussion on an overhaul of the zoning and subdivision ordinance.
Itsy Bitsy Story Time
10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper County Library for newborns to age 23 months. Bouncing, hugs and kisses, tickle time and lots of rhymes at this one-book story time followed by 20 minutes of play. No registration necessary.
Free tax preparation
Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through April 13 at the Culpeper Library by AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. Make an appointment at 540/308-9763; walk-ins welcome.
Thursday open sanctuary
Noon to 2 p.m. at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St. is a time of prayer, reflection, and meditation in the midst of busy days and lives. All are welcome to stop by and invite friends, neighbors, and co-workers.
Al-Anon meeting
12:15 p.m. Thursdays at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.
Kids Club
3:30 p.m. at the Museum of Culpeper History is a one-hour program for ages 6 to 10 with history fun and a snack. $1/child. RSVP 540/829-1749.
Internet safety seminar
5 p.m. at the Culpeper Library with Dave Groot, owner of Windstar Technologies, sharing solutions to identify red flags and stay safe on the internet. No registration required. 540/825-8691.
Adulting 101 program series
6 p.m. in the meeting room at the Culpeper Library with Realtor John Fischer, insurance agent Stephen King and mortgage loan officer Chandler Clark talking about buying a home.
Culpeper Middle rising 6th grade orientation
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
SMART Recovery
7:15 to 8:45 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. Program is a leading self-empowering addiction recovery support group, providing tools based on the latest scientific research. 540/729-5754 or CulpeperSMART@gmail.com.
‘Saboteur’
7:30 p.m. in the Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper. California aircraft factory worker Barry Kane (Robert Cummings) goes on the run across the country when he is wrongly accused of starting a fire that killed his best friend in this 1942 mystery thriller Alfred Hitchcock film. Writing of the script started before the U.S. entered World War II, and was quickly updated as production began shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. It then became Hitchcock’s war propaganda effort, full of statements about loyalty to country and cautions about homegrown fascists in our midst who could appear to be ordinary and respectable people but with secret subversive intent. No reservations taken. Request ADA accommodations at 202/707-6362 or ADA@loc.gov.
Boston Massacre Commemoration
8:30 p.m. on the steps of the Culpeper County Courthouse recognizing the 250th anniversary of the confrontation on March 5, 1770 in which British soldiers shot and killed five people, launching the American Revolution. With the sounding of church bells at 9 p.m. Sponsored by the Culpeper Minute Men Chapters of the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution. 540/222-9603 or ccj1947@gmail.com.
