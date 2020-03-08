TODAYSunday Brunch
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Madison County Volunteer Rescue Squad across from the Madison Post Office on Main Street. Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, sausage gravy and biscuits, apples, beverages, homemade sweets and 50/50 raffle. $10/adults, children 6-12 $5 and children 5 and younger eat for free.
Annual Barrel Tasting
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the underground barrel room at Gray Ghost Vineyards, 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville. $25 admission includes includes barrel tasting of 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, current release wine tasting, Gray Ghost signature logo glass and light hors d’oeuvres. 540/937-4869.
Dave Goodrich at Prince Michel
1 to 4 p.m. at the vineyard and winery on U.S. Route 29 in Leon. Acoustic rock, blues, Motown and original tunes with wine, beer and food available davegoodrich.com.
Mid-Day Lions Bingo
6:30 p.m. every Sunday at Pepper’s Grill on Madison Road in the town of Culpeper. Three progressives each night, $1,000 jackpot. 540/937-1730.
Piedmont Community Band rehearsal
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday nights in the Culpeper Baptist Church Worship Center. All who play a band instrument from middle school through adults are invited to join.
MONDAYApply for Culpeper Wellness Foundation grants
To apply, go to the web site culpeperwellnessfoundation.org/grants/ for health and wellness projects Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. Nonprofits can apply for up to $10,000; the deadline to do so is 5 p.m. on April 24. Applicants will be notified of the status of their application by May 31.
Toddler Story Time
10:30 a.m. Mondays at the Culpeper Library. Fun and engaging lap-sit program to help children develop early literacy skills for kindergarten readiness. Stories, songs, puppets, and finger plays. Parents sit on the floor with their children in their laps, helping them to participate in the program. No registration necessary. Older siblings welcome to attend.
Manna Ministry
Offers free lunch for anyone 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Culpeper Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, 215 S. Main St. 540/825-8616.
Free tax preparation
Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through April 13 at the Culpeper Library by AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. Make an appointment at 540/308-9763; walk-ins welcome.
Balanced Living with Diabetes
1 to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church is the second in a free, four-week class offered by Culpeper Extension Office. Learn to eat healthier, be more active and control your diabetes. The other sessions will be held March 16 and 23. 540/727-3435 ext. 344 or rebes13@vt.edu
School board Finance Committee meeting
5 p.m. in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.
CCSB budget public hearing and regular meeting
Starting at 5:30 p.m. in the county administration office, the public can comment on the proposed fiscal 2021 budget for Culpeper County Public Schools. The hearing will be followed by the regular monthly school board meeting.
Grill 309 five- year anniversary
Will feature a tap takeover with Brothers Brewery at 6 p.m. in the restaurant, 309 S. Main St. in downtown Culpeper.
Restore Culpeper
Meets every Monday at 7 p.m. at The Refinery, 120 W. Culpeper St. in Culpeper. Christ-centered, 12-step program is for those struggling with addictions and family members who travel that journey with them. All are welcome. Volunteers needed. Restore@mountainviewcc.net
Alcoholics Anonymous
7:30 p.m. every Monday at Amissville United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.
