TODAY
Blue Ridge Art League
10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in the community room of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in downtown Culpeper. Artists of all levels are invited to enjoy the friendship and support of local artists: painting at the church, workshops, and field trips. 540/738-2853 and on Facebook.
Health Matters program
Noon at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper, with dietitian Jena Savadsky Griffith talking about, Nutrition for Seniors. Free and open to the public. 540/445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
Publishing Discussion Group
10 a.m. to noon at the Culpeper Library. Lucie Rosseau facilitates the group that shares publishing resources and social media sites, editing tips, resources and forums to post written works.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Library for 3-5-year-olds. During story time, parents remain in the library while children participate independently. Stories, songs, rhymes, activities, and puppets are shared.
Community Services board meeting
1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact 540/825-3100, Ext. 3146
TOPS meeting
6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson St. in downtown Culpeper. Virginia 0302 Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly is part of a nonprofit network of weight-loss support groups and wellness education organizations.
Choral concerts
6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Eastern View High School featuring dual programs by the choirs of EVHS and Floyd T. Binns Middle School. The public is invited to attend.
Culpeper Town Council meeting
7 p.m. in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.
