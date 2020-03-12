TODAY
A.G. Richardson kindergarten registration
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
Genealogy Discussion Group
10 a.m. at the Culpeper Library. Those interested in family history research are invited to attend program covering problem solving, research strategies, and availability of records. Registration required at 540/825-8691.
Itsy Bitsy Story Time
10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper County Library for newborns to age 23 months. Bouncing, hugs and kisses, tickle time and lots of rhymes at this one-book story time followed by 20 minutes of play. No registration necessary.
Free tax preparation
Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through April 13 at the Culpeper Library by AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. Make an appointment at 540/308-9763; walk-ins welcome.
Thursday Open Sanctuary
Noon to 2 p.m. at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St. is a time of prayer, reflection, and meditation in the midst of busy days and lives. All are welcome to stop by and invite friends, neighbors, and co-workers.
Al-Anon meeting
12:15 p.m. Thursdays at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.
County budget, schools public work session
4:30 p.m. in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.
Culpeper Town Council special meeting
5 p.m. in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St. for presentation of the draft FY21 budget and discussion of a FY21 utility rate study.
Happy Hour Networking Mixer
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Old Trade Brewery in Brandy Station. Hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals, event will feature beer, wine, cider, soda, snacks and door prizes. Bring your business card and a friend.
Fourth & Fifth Grade All-County Concert
6 p.m. in the auditorium at Culpeper County High School.
Pearl Sample PTO meeting
6 p.m. in the elementary school’s library.
A.G. Richardson PTO meeting
6 p.m. in the elementary school’s conference room.
Pajama Skate Night
6 to 9 p.m. at Dominion Skating Rink in Culpeper . Hosted by the Juniors of Girl Scout Troop 3126, event attendees are asked to bring one pair of pajamas per family to be given to local foster children. Sizes can range from newborn to adult sizes for teens. Admission/$5 at the door for entry plus skate rental.
Living the Dream Foundation
6:30 p.m. at the Culpeper Holiday Inn Express hotel meeting room. Join the nonprofit, focused on suicide, depression and substance abused prevention and awareness, for pizza and to help plan for the 5K Run & Walk for Hope 5K April 18 in Yowell Meadow Park. livingthedream@gmail.com.
SMART Recovery
7:15 to 8:45 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. Program is a leading self-empowering addiction recovery support group, providing tools based on the latest scientific research. 540/729-5754 or CulpeperSMART@gmail.com.
‘The Florentine Dagger’ CANCELLED
7:30 p.m. in the Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper. Robert Florey directed this 1935 film noir mystery that numbers among the first Hollywood movies in which psychoanalysis is a significant factor in the story. Donald Woods plays a descendant of the Borgia line, convinced that he has inherited their murderous tendencies. Suspicions deepen when the father of the girl he loves turns up stabbed to death with a Florentine dagger. C. Aubrey Smith, Robert Barrat, and Florence Flair lend colorful support to this mystery thriller with creepy Gothic blandishments. Also on the program, “The Life and Death of 9413: a Hollywood Extra,” a 1928 short experimental film that tells the story of a man who comes to Hollywood to become a star, only to fail and be dehumanized (he is identified by the number 9314 written on his forehead). No reservations taken. Request ADA accommodations at 202/707-6362 or ADA@loc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.