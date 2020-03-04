TODAY
Silver Citizens Club
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Culpeper County Library. 540/645-7189.
Wee Ones Wednesday
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Museum of Culpeper History for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers. Activity, story time, snack and fun for $1 per child. RSVP 540/829-1749.
Manna Ministry
Offers free lunch for anyone 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Culpeper Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, 215 S. Main St. 540/825-8616.
Wednesday meditation
11:15 a.m. at Pranapiloga, 767 Madison Rd., Suite 116 in Culpeper is for those looking to start or maintain a meditation practice in a supportive setting exploring the many benefits of living in the present moment. Free, donations appreciated.
Lenten worship
Noon and 6:30 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper exploring the topic, “So I’m a Minister of Jesus—Now What?” Come at 5:30 p.m. for a light supper of hot soup and fresh bread. All are welcome.
Book Bingo
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Museum of Culpeper History. Fun reading activities and games with books as prizes for children in K through 5th grade. RSVP 540/829-1749.
Snacks & games
4:30 p.m. at the Culpeper Library for grades three through five. Come play Uno, Apples to Apples Jr., Taboo Jr., Sleeping Queens or Pictionary while enjoying cookies, gummy snacks and juice. Registration required at 540/825-8691.
NCAA information meeting
5 p.m. in the forum at Eastern View High School.
Va. School Board Central Regional Spring Forum
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Orange County High School.
High school rising freshman orientation
6 to 8 p.m. in the CCHS school auditorium.
Culpeper Chess Club
6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Culpeper County Library. All ages and skill levels welcome. 540/727-0695 or culpeperchessclub@hotmail.com.
Call-In Bible Study
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper, hosts a call-in Bible study every Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. Free Dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. For more information, email bbc9297@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.