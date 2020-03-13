TODAYDay off for Culpeper County Public Schools
Due to a scheduled teacher workday.
Transportation interruption
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate today, March 13 due to an Employee In-Service Training.
Manna Ministry
Offers free lunch for anyone 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Culpeper Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, 215 S. Main St. 540/825-8616.
SATURDAYShamrock Shuffle
9 a.m. at Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail in Rixeyville. Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome. $35 cash only day of
Culpeper Republican Party call for canvass
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at GOP headquarters, 402 S. Main St. Culpepergop.org.
Pick up free tree seedlings
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District, 351 Lakeside Dr. in Culpeper. Donations appreciated for redbuds, VA pine, Honey locust, Common buttonbush, Pin oak and crab apple.540/825-8591 or stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.
Community Hometown Heroes Day
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Culpeper Sport & Fitness, 19055 Industrial Dr. Police officers, firefighters and military service personnel and their families can enjoy exercise classes, activities for kids, and a cookout at this free program.
Magnificent Trees of Montpelier walk
10 a.m. to noon at the estate of President James Madison in Orange County. $10/person
