Chamber offers loan guidance web panel
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host Dave Reardon, director of the Small Business Development Center at Culpeper, Megan Furlong of YHB, CPAs and Consultants and Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, director of workforce services at Rapphannock Goodwill, as they answer questions about the payroll protection program, loans available for small businesses and unemployment benefits.
Attendees should come prepared with one or two questions ready to ask. The panel will answer as many as they can in the hour-long program.
Join in on Thursday, April 9 at 1 p.m. in a Microsoft Teams Meeting by dialing +1 571-360-4132 United States, Arlington. Conference ID is 546 449 638#.
Virginia wine to go
Virginia’s wineries, cideries and meaderies are considered restaurants in the legal guidelines under Gov. Ralph Northam’s measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.
Many of these establishments are now offering free local delivery, in addition to shipping, and in many cases some very generous discounts.
To learn more about this initiative, please visit vawineinmypocket.com/Articles/1133?p=28030 .
Wine Thief concert
The Wine Thief, a local musical duo of Maddie Mae Hicks and Tanner Carlton, will be hosting a livestream concert this Saturday, April 11, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Although in-person shows are cancelled to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, “...it’s imperative to make time to commune, uplift each other, and nourish our souls with song,” the group’s Facebook page states. “Maddie Mae and Tanner pour love, kindness and happiness into their music.”
Visit the Facebook event page, select Wine Thief Livestream Concert, then the Discussion tab at showtime to view the concert.
For more information please contact Maddi Mae Hicks, mhicks.musician@gmail.com, or visit maddimaemusic.com.
