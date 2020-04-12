Martin’s increases social distancing
As part of a company-wide policy change, Martin’s grocery store in Culpeper will be limiting the number of customers in it and all Giant Company stores to provide a safe shopping environment for both customers and team members.
Starting Monday, April 13, a Martin’s team member will be stationed at the front entrance, tracking shopper flow. When the store has reached capacity, customers will be asked to form a line outside, while observing social distancing. As customers exit, those waiting outside will take turns being allowed into the store.
The company also requests customers limit the size of their shopping party to one member per household as much as possible, thus reducing the overall number of people inside stores.
The store has already established one-entrance, one-exit protocols, one-way aisles, and register-queuing. Signage throughout the store communicates these new measures and designates traffic direction. To align with CDC health recommendations, face shields and masks are provided to all store employees, who are required to wear them while in the store, as well as gloves, if they so choose.
Other coronavirus pandemic-related measures the company has already implemented include designating special shopping hours for older and immunocompromised members of the community, opening in-store pharmacies at 6 a.m. every Wednesday for the same demographic, encouraging all team members and customers to practice social distancing in all areas of the store and using full-size carts to help with this, installing checkstand partitions at registers and customer service and pharmacy desks, and increasing in-store cleaning and santizing efforts. Martin’s direct also provides contactless delivery.
Culpeper COVID-19 BINGOCulpeper Tourism & Economic Development has created a BINGO game to encourage support of local businesses.
To play, find game cards on the website, visitculpeperva.com.
Complete a purchase at one of the businesses, and take a selfie. Purchases may be made online, curbside or delivery.
BINGO is achieved when you get five in a row, including diagonals. When you get BINGO, take a picture of your card showing five in a row.
Post the completed BINGO card and all product selfies, and tag @visitculpeperva to Instagram or Facebook and use hashtag #cpepbingo.
Email the card and photos to mgray@culpeperva.gov to redeem your prize, which is a $15 gift card to a participating establishment of your choice and a bottle of Old House hand sanitizer.
For more information go to visitculpeperva.com, email pread@culpeperva.gov or call the Culpeper Department of Economic Development and Tourism at 540/727-0611.
County Board calls special meetingThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting by teleconference on Tuesday, April 14 at 10 a.m.
The meeting will be live-streamed at www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream. It will also be available on Comcast Public Access Channel 10, and Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21.
Discussion items on the agenda include a report by Bill Ooten, director of emergency services, the FY21 budget and methods to facilitate public access and comment among other items.
RRCS Board to meet TuesdayThe Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold an open, online meeting on Tuesday, April 14 at 1 pm to discuss the effects of COVID-19 and potential responses. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional Information, or call 540/825-3100, ext. 3146.
Public Works Committee to meetOn Tuesday, April 14, the Culpeper Public Works Committee will meet at 9 a.m. in the board room of the administration building at 203 N. Main Street.
Kindergarten registrationThough schools are closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, preparations have begun for the 2020-21 school year.
Kindergarten and preschool registration has begun online. Those who have a child ages 3 to 5 years of age by September 30 should visit the Culpeper County Public Schools main webpage at culpeperschools.org for details on a child’s eligibility to enroll and how to begin the enrollment process for your child.
School board meeting MondayThe Culpeper County Public Schools Board meeting on Monday, April 13 will take place at 6 p.m. virtually. The audio from the meeting will be streamed live at https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream. The agenda and supporting documents may be found on the CCPS website.
The CCPS Finance Committee meeting will also take place virtually.
Salvation Army providing free itemsFor those with a need for toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant cleaner and dry goods, the Salvation Army can help.
Salvation Army pantries provide free food and commodities to clients one-on-one. This method is especially helpful to those who would like to avoid large crowds. Our social worker cleans the client area every hour.
The Culpeper pantry is in The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service is at 133 E Culpeper St, next to Uncle Elder’s BBQ, and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9-3 and Friday from 9-1.
The Warrenton pantry and store at 62 Waterloo St is open Monday and Thursday from 9-3. No appointment is necessary.
If you would like to help financially, you can give online today at VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont. If you would like to donate food or commodities, you may take your donation to The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, or The Salvation Army Family Store in Warrenton.
Online: VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont .
