Culpeper School Board meetings to be held virtually
The Culpeper County Public School Board finance committee meeting at 5:15 p.m. on May 11, as well as the 6 p.m. regular School Board meeting will be conducted virtually.
Public Access to the meeting is available as follows:
1. Internet Livestream: https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream
2. Comcast Public Access Channel 10
3. Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21
4. Culpeper Star Exponent Media Representative Telephonic Access
5. Culpeper Times Media Representative Telephone Access
Public comment from Culpeper County citizens is a critical part of informed and effective government. The School Board encourages readers to submit public comments. Public comments for the May 11, 2020, 6 p.m. meeting may be submitted in the following ways. All comments must be received no later than May 11, 2020 at 2 p.m., so that they may be compiled and made available to the Board for the 6 p.m. meeting.
Email: pjamison@culpeperschools.org; Voicemail: (540) 825-3677, extension 3121; or Mail: Culpeper County School Board, Attn: Pearl Jamison, 450 Radio Lane, Culpeper, VA, 22701.
On Thursday, May 13, the school board capital planning meeting will be conducted virtually at 8 a.m.
Town and County Interaction Committee meeting
The Culpeper Town & County Interaction will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 11 inside the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
Social distancing of six-feet separation of all attendees will be required. The CDC recommends wearing a mask when in public.
Members of Town Council and the Board of Supervisors will discuss COVID-19 response, reopening of town and county buildings and strategies support local businesses impacted by mandated public health closures and restrictions.
East Chandler Street emergency tree removal today
The Town of Culpeper Light & Power Department is scheduled for an emergency tree removal from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, May 7 in 100 block of East Chandler Street, weather permitting.
Crews will remove a large white pine tree hanging over power lines on the street downtown. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the block of Chandler between Main Street and East Street. Advanced warning signs will be displayed in this area assisting with the traffic flow through the work area.
Motorists should expect delays on this corridor, are encouraged to take alternate routes and to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. For information, contact the Light and Power Department at 540/825-8165.
The Department of Corrections is honoring the men and women on its frontline protecting and promoting the safety of incarcerated Virginians as well as the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s Correctional Officers Week
May 3 to May 9 is Correctional Officers Week, a time to recognize the state’s nearly 7,000 correctional officers, including those working in the Coffeewood facility in Culpeper County.
“Virginia’s correctional officers have shown remarkable dedication through their ingenuity, teamwork, and perseverance during this challenging time,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran in a statement. “They are making sacrifices and working around the clock to maintain public safety and ensure our prisons are among the safest in the nation.”
VADOC has prided itself over the last decade on a cultural change that includes extensive training and a healing approach taught to all new correctional officers, according to a DOC news release. As a product of that change, last year, for the fourth consecutive year, Virginia registered the lowest recidivism rate in the nation at 23.1 percent.
While promoting low recidivism, this cultural change also prepared officers for the challenges presented by the global pandemic. VADOC Director Harold Clarke said employees have responded unflinchingly in the face of the invisible and lethal threat posed by COVID-19, and deserve tremendous thanks for their commitment.
“They have learned, in a very short time, a new way to approach their jobs, to preserve their own safety, the safety of inmates, the safety of their loved ones and the safety of their greater community,” he said. Throughout the week, DOC will pause to recognize and honor Virginia’s correctional officers.
