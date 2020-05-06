South Main Street Cafe open for business
After closing down all operations temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, South Main Street Cafe in Culpeper started a partial reopening on Monday, for carry-out orders only.
“We are afraid nobody knows we’re open again,” said Charlie Kambanellos Tuesday, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Litsa. “We’re hoping people will come back.”
The popular downtown eatery is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Customers may call 540/825-5450 to place an order, then pick up the food at the restaurant location, 900 South Main Street.
“Please tell people thank you for being good customers for us all these years,” Kambanellos said.
Raccoon fried by substation cuts power to 2,100
An ill-fated raccoon on a misguided path cut power briefly to 2,100 power customers in the town of Culpeper Monday night.
The creature shorted himself out around 9:30 p.m. across the upper buss work within the Chandler Street substation, according to Culpeper Light & Power Director Mike Stover.
The incident darkened lights for customers downtown and on the north end.
Crews cleared the culprit and switched power around within the station to restore electricity to all customers at approximately 10:10 p.m., Stover said. Additional investigation took place Tuesday for surveying damaged equipment.
‘Loneliness and the Pandemic’ study with Pastor Brad
Join Pastor Brad Hales at 7 p.m. every Wednesday on Facebook Live for Bible Study on “Scripture and the Pandemic.”
The topic for tonight, May 6, is, “Loneliness,” an unpleasant emotional response to perceived isolation, Hales says.
Loneliness is also described as social pain—a psychological mechanism which motivates individuals to seek social connections. It is often associated with an unwanted lack of connection and intimacy. What does Scripture tell us about loneliness?
How can God’s Word help us with feeling lonely during the pandemic? Join the study and view previous week recordings at @culpeperlutherans on Facebook.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services meet online
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a virtual board meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. To access the meeting, see www.rrcsb.org and click on “Events” for more information. Questions? Contact Jeanette Nord at 540/825-3100 ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
American Battlefield Trust launches Civil War Inquiry Curriculum
The American Battlefield Trust has launched a new Civil War Inquiry Curriculum, an easy-to-use, interdisciplinary and resource-rich guide for middle school and high school educators.
The free online lesson plans include slide presentations and downloadable PDFs of primary source packets and worksheets, plus links to the Trust’s digital resources—like animated battle maps and informational videos—designed to encourage student engagement through investigation. The Trust education department developed the curriculum over the past five years with award-winning history educators. It is based on national Common Core Standards and the National Council for the Social Studies.
“It is crucial that every young American have the opportunity to learn the stories of how our nation was forged,” said Trust President James Lighthizer in a statement. “We’re proud to have supported educators with high-quality, free content for more than two decades, but it’s especially gratifying to see how these resources are being implemented remotely in these challenging and uncertain times.”
The Trust has also substantially updated its traditional, lecture-based Civil War curriculum and lesson plans to reflect educator demand and more fully integrate digital content. It is working to develop additional curricula meeting the same national standards addressing other eras in American history, including the Revolutionary War and the early republic period. The 47 new lesson plans, for grades 3–12, are now available at: https://www.battlefields.org/learn/educators/civil-war-inquiry-curriculum
