7th Annual Give Local Piedmont is today
Today, May 5, is Giving Tuesday, a 24-hour fundraising effort for local nonprofits hosted by Northern Piedmont Community Foundation of Warrenton.
Various worthy organizations in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties are seeking the community’s backing through the annual effort, which runs from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Select organizations to support and donate atgivelocalpiedmont.org
Since beginning the day of giving six years ago, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation has raised $4.6 million for the four counties. The one-day, online giving event is intended to inspire people to give generously nonprofit organizations making the region stronger.
Every dollar donated will be increased with $100,000 in “bonus” dollars from the PATH Foundation and $30,000 in prize dollars local businesses and Northern Piedmont fund holders, according to a release.
Built on successful models from other cities, Give Local Piedmont raises money for the community, brings new donors and awareness to local nonprofits, and helps make the region a more vibrant place to live.
Brandy Station Foundation is among the Culpeper nonprofits accepting donations today. So is the Living the Dream Foundation formed by the parents of the late Ben Long, of Rapidan. The group raises funds for scholarship and awareness of substance abuse, depression and suicide, of which 24-year-old Long died of five years ago, and is deeply missed.
The ongoing pandemic cancelled the group’s Walk for Hope in April, hurting Living the Dream’s mission and alsao eliminating support from its biggest annual fundraiser.
“We are awarding scholarships in Rappahannock, Madison, Orange and Culpeper counties again this year and we hope to continue with educational awareness workshops as soon as the pandemic lifts,” said Ed Long, group founder along with wife, Gloria. “We need your financial and emotional support now more than ever.” Give support at givelocalpiedmont.org/organization/Living-The-Dream-Foundation-
People Inc. COVID-19 forgivable small business loans available in CulpeperPeople Incorporated, a Virginia-based nonprofit, is now offering forgivable U.S. Small Business Administration microloans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA will make all payments – including principal, interest and fees – for six months following the closing date on any loan closed between March 27, 2020 and September 27, 2020.
Microloans may be offered for any amount starting at $500 up to $50,000. They may be for terms from six months to six years.
“This is an incredible opportunity for small businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis,” said People Inc. Director of Community Economic Development Shane Simmons. “We hope that these loans will have a positive economic impact on small businesses and communities who may be struggling right now.”
People Inc. small business microloans are available in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Washington, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Frederick, Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, and Prince William Counties and the cities of Bristol, Manassas, and Manassas Park.
For information, call the People Inc. Business Lending toll free number at 833/437-0115.
She’ll be happy with a Mother’s Day Gift Certificate from Inn
This year, a Mother’s Day gift could also bring hope to 178 out-of-work employees of the The Inn at Little Washington in Rappahannock.
Sales of Employee Relief Fund Gift Certificates help provide inn employees with meals, supplies, and insurance during the current extended shutdown, according to a news release from the Inn, which recently earned a coveted Three Star rating in the 2020 Michelin Guide.
The five star inn and restaurant run by Chef Patrick O’Connell, like other hospitality sites, has been closed since mid-March.
Certificates for dinner, wine, accommodations, and purchases from The Inn’s shops for the next two years can be purchased at http://theinnatlittlewashington.mypinnaclecart.com/gift-certificate/employee-relief-fund-certificate/ The reservations team can also assist at 540/675-3800.
The Inn at Little Washington is now accepting reservations for May 15 and beyond, according to the homepage of its web site.
Building Resiliency & Coping training
Despite everything happening in the world, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services prevention work is not slowing down.
The community is invited to join Prevention Specialist Alan Rasmussen for a recurring training “Building Resiliency.” It will be held 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Friday, May 8; and Friday, May 22 on Zoom.
The training will cover managing emotional reaction patterns during challenging times, problem solving skills, and the steps to remain optimistic and hopeful during these unprecedented times. Presenter will be Alan Rasmussen, Prevention Specialist of Rappahannock Rapidan Community All are welcome to learn about the personality traits of highly resilient people. Log on at https://rrcsb.zoom.us/j/93613048189?pwd=Mkg4NmprUW1WKzhJVFE5MitscSt1QT09&status=success
