Cavalcade of Cars set for Sunday, June 7A group of local Lake of the Woods (LOW) residents have put together a cavalcade of antique and classic cars to honor first responders, medical personnel, caregivers, food pantry workers, LOW employees and others. The event is planned for Sunday, June 7 at 1:00 p.m. in the LOW clubhouse lower level parking lot. The rain date is 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.
The vehicles will assemble in the LOW clubhouse lower level parking lot at 12:30 p.m. The cavalcade will start by circling the LOW Firehouse and then proceed past the main entrance around Lakeview Parkway and back to once again circle the LOW firehouse. The vehicles will then proceed to the LOW clubhouse lower level parking lot and park with two parking spaces between each vehicle to allow those who want to view them to do so while maintaining safe social distancing.
Residents and supporters are encouraged to line up along Lakeview Pkwy. between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m.—while maintaining social distancing—to view the vehicles as they pass.
Health Dept. reports confirmed rabies cases on the riseThe Fauquier County Health Department is reminding residents of the valuable role they play in preventing the spread of rabies in the region. Confirmed rabies cases in the county are on the rise this year with 12 so far in 2020, an increase from the six total cases confirmed in 2019 (see http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/statistics/ for additional rabies statistics).
Rabies positive species this year have included raccoons, foxes, and cats. Keep in mind, diagnostic laboratory testing is only performed if a person or domestic animal has been potentially exposed to rabies.
In order to prevent and control rabies, please:
- Have your veterinarian vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and selected livestock. Keep the vaccinations up-to-date.
- If your pet is attacked or bitten by a wild animal, report it to the local health department or animal control and be prepared to assist with rabies exposure response activities such as booster vaccination and confinement.
- Limit the possibility of exposure by keeping your animals on your property. Don’t let pets roam free.
- Do not leave garbage or pet food outside. It may attract wild or stray animals.
- Do not keep wild animals as pets. Enjoy all wild animals from a distance, even if they seem friendly. A rabid animal sometimes acts tame.
- Contact your local health department if you think you or your pet may have been exposed.
The Mother’s Helping Hand ladies group will be sponsoring Envelope Children’s Day from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. The event will be held at 204 Dorothy Lane in Culpeper, and it will be a day of fun for children ages 3-12 years old.
Anyone wishing to provide a donation or seeking more information on the event should call Chairman Ruth Young at 540-522-1439
Jefferson Ruritan to host Cornhole TournamentThe Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 3 to 6 p.m. (practice begins at 2:30) on Saturday, June 20 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd., Brandy Station.
A cash prize will be awarded, with regulation boards and bracket-style double elimination. It will be a family event with a playground on site. Registration is $30 for each 2 person team. Preregistration available and encouraged.
The event will be held outside, with social distancing measures in place. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
Cornhole Tournaments will take place on the third Saturday of each month from June through November.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make our community a better place to live. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to SAFE (Services to Abused Families, Inc.) in Culpeper. For more information and a registration form, go to www.jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540-522-6740.
New locations for Culpeper Grab & Go mealsBeginning on Monday, June 1, Culpeper Human Services will take over the Grab and Go meal service. Meals may be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Galbreath Marshall Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road, and Sycamore Park Elementary School, 451 Radio Lane.
Have questions? Please call Dorenda Pullen with Culpeper Human Services at 540-829-2124.
PEC to host webinar on stormwater optionsOn Thursday, June 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m., the Piedmont Environmental Council is offering “Capturing The Rain,” a free webinar for homeowners association residents and leaders. The webinar will offer resources, tips, and guidance on easy, natural ways to manage stormwater and polluted runoff in the neighborhood, while also improving the beauty of community common areas.
Presenters are Bolthouse and Claire Catlett of The Piedmont Environmental Council, David Wood of the Chesapeake Stormwater Network, Ari Daniels of the Center for Watershed Protection, and David Hirschman of Hirschman Water & Environment LLC. Local representatives from Fauquier County, Fauquier Extension Office, John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District will also be available to answer attendees questions.
The event is free and open to the public; registration is required at https://capturing-the-rain.eventbrite.com.Dino Walk in September canceled
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis and in consultation with the Luck Stone Quarry, the Museum of Culpeper History’s Dino Walk event this year will be canceled in the interest of public health and safety. Thank you for understanding and stay safe.
For any questions please call 540-829-1749.
