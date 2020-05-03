Submit comments for supervisors’ meeting
Written or phone-messaged public comment for this Tuesday’s 7 p.m. meeting of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will be accepted until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, the meeting date.
Email comments to Publiccomment@culpepercounty.gov, leave a voice message at 540/727-3444, ext. 357 followed by #, or mail a letter to Culpeper County Administration, Attn: Public Comment, 302 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA 22701. See the online meeting agenda at Culpeper County BoardDocs.
Tuesday’s meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. by teleconference with audio broadcast on livestream at culpepermedia.org or Channel 21 on cable-TV access.
Culpeper Town Council sets special meeting
By teleconference, the Culpeper Town Council will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, in their vehicles in the parking lot behind the Economic Development Center at 803 S. Main St. Social-distancing measures will be in place.
Virtual hiring event Monday morning
The Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center will host a virtual hiring event at 9 a.m. Monday, May 4, on Zoom, featuring one-on-one video interviews with Bingham & Taylor.
To register, contact Marty Bywaters-Baldwin at marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.
Town hall to discuss COVID-19 impacts
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a telephone town hall Monday with business and government leaders to discuss COVID-19 challenges confronting Central Virginia workers, small businesses and health-care systems.
The 7th District congresswoman will welcome Steve C. Yeakel, president & CEO of the Virginia Association of Community Banks; Dan Roehl, vice president of government relations with the National Restaurant Association; Dr. Megan Healy, chief workforce development advisor to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam; and Gena Berger, Northam’s deputy secretary of health and human resources.
From 6:10 to 7:10 p.m. Monday, Spanberger will deliver a brief update on the COVID-19 crisis and the federal government’s response. She and her guests will answer callers’ questions about the federal government’s response, including the legislator’s support for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which passed the House on April 32.
“Reliable and up-to-date information is extremely important as we keep our families safe, protect those on the front lines of the crisis, and plan ahead for the future,” Spanberger said this weekend. “... During our interactive telephone town hall, I hope many of our neighbors across the Seventh District will be able to ask questions, receive helpful information, and share their personal stories.”
To join the town hall, constituents should dial 855-920-0555. To listen live to the conversation, Central Virginians can visit https://spanberger.house.gov/live.
Mindset Workshop on Zoom
Business coach David Dillon of Watney Insights Network Inc. is partnering with Elevate Culpeper to host his new Mindset Workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 4.
The free Zoom seminar will cover reacting to changing circumstances, wearing multiple hats while juggling a professional life, goal-setting and the importance of a great attitude.
There will be exercises, worksheets, and group engagement, so please come prepared to participate. The meeting will be held at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85824570610. Meeting ID: 858 2457 0610
Work set on Blue Ridge sidewalks
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will perform demolition, grading and reconstruction operations for a new sidewalk and handrail on South Blue Ridge Avenue between Culpeper Street and Locust Street.
Work will take place Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8. Crews will remove existing pavement, add new concrete sidewalks and a safety handrail.
A work zone will be in place using advanced warning signs, flaggers and temporary road closures. This week, motorists and pedestrians should expect minor delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions on this primary corridor and drive slowly through this work zone.
For details, contact 540/825-0285.
Pipe work to shut Fauquier’s Baldwin Street
State Route 673 (Baldwin Street) in Fauquier County will be closed to through traffic this week for pipe work.
From May 4 to May 8, Route 673 will be closed near U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) while crews replace the pipe that carries Mill Run under the road.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
The Morphe Event to reinvent business
Sponsors and/or speakers Kiley Doll, Chad Gibbons, Japreshia Clark, Monika Christian and Kelly O Reagan will present a free Zoom seminar, “The Morphe Event,” on bolstering business during the pandemic from 7 to 9 p.m. May 14.
During these uncertain times, people are constantly being asked to reinvent themselves. This selected group of experts will help participants get “unstuck” and grow their business. Build a road map to success during this dynamic two-hour event. Register on EventBrite, The Morphe Event.
Human Services Board won’t meet in May
The regular monthly meeting on May 20 of the Culpeper County Human Services Board, Social Services Board and Head Start Board has been cancelled.
The next regular board meeting will be held at 1 p.m. June 17 at 1835 Industry Drive. Questions? Call Doris Clatterbuck at 540/727-0372, ext. 360.
