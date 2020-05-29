Jefferson Ruritan hosts Cornhole TournamentThe Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 3 to 6 p.m. (practice begins at 2:30) on Saturday, June 20 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd., Brandy Station.
A cash prize will be awarded, with regulation boards and bracket-style double elimination. It will be a family event with a playground on site. Registration is $30 for each 2 person team. Preregistration available and encouraged.
The event will be held outside, with social distancing measures in place. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
Cornhole Tournaments will take place on the third Saturday of each month from June through November.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make our community a better place to live. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to SAFE (Services to Abused Families, Inc.) in Culpeper. For more information and a registration form, go to www.jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540-522-6740.
New locations for Culpeper Grab & Go mealsBeginning on Monday, June 1, Culpeper Human Services will take over the Grab and Go meal service. Meals may be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Galbreath Marshall Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road, and Sycamore Park Elementary School, 451 Radio Lane.
Have questions? Please call Dorenda Pullen with Culpeper Human Services at 540-829-2124.
How can nonprofits adapt to COVID-19?Maryfrances Porter of Partnerships for Strategic Impact will present a free, online program, “Practicing Strategic Resilience: Responsive Programming and Data Collection,” at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29.
The PATH Resource Center in Warrenton in sponsoring the webinar, which will address questions many nonprofit groups are now facing such as: What aspects of our mission can we still deliver? Where can we best spend our energy? How will we keep track of what we are doing? How will we report on our response down the road?
Porter will offer five tips for quickly pivoting during the conoronavirus crisis. She’ll focus on what programs to prioritize and how to quickly and effectively collect needed data to make changes to the work organizations do.
This session is part of the Practicing Strategic Resilience series, online programs that provide nonprofit practitioners with timely guidance on issues related to COVID-19. The intended audiences include nonprofit leaders, programming team or board members.
For more, contact jsweigart@pathforyou.org 540/680-4149 or see pathforyou.org/resource-center/may-responsive-programming.
PEC to host webinar on stormwater optionsOn Thursday, June 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m., the Piedmont Environmental Council is offering “Capturing The Rain,” a free webinar for homeowners association residents and leaders. The webinar will offer resources, tips, and guidance on easy, natural ways to manage stormwater and polluted runoff in the neighborhood, while also improving the beauty of community common areas.
Presenters are Bolthouse and Claire Catlett of The Piedmont Environmental Council, David Wood of the Chesapeake Stormwater Network, Ari Daniels of the Center for Watershed Protection, and David Hirschman of Hirschman Water & Environment LLC. Local representatives from Fauquier County, Fauquier Extension Office, John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District will also be available to answer attendees questions.
The event is free and open to the public; registration is required at https://capturing-the-rain.eventbrite.com.
Dino Walk in September canceledDue to the current COVID-19 crisis and in consultation with the Luck Stone Quarry, the Museum of Culpeper History’s Dino Walk event this year will be canceled in the interest of public health and safety. Thank you for understanding and stay safe.
For any questions please call 540-829-1749.
