Culpeper council special meeting todayThe Culpeper Town Council will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. May 28 in the Economic Development Center at 803 S. Main St. Social distancing with six-feet separation will be used.
The council will discuss the location implications of the federal CARES Act and COVID-19 impacts on the town budget.
The meeting will include a closed session to consult with legal counsel on specific legal matters.
New locations for Culpeper Grab & Go mealsBeginning on Monday, June 1, Culpeper Human Services will take over the Grab and Go meal service. Meals may be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Galbreath Marshall Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road, and Sycamore Park Elementary School, 451 Radio Lane.
Have questions? Please call Dorenda Pullen with Culpeper Human Services at 540-829-2124.
How can nonprofits adapt to COVID-19?Maryfrances Porter of Partnerships for Strategic Impact will present a free, online program, “Practicing Strategic Resilience: Responsive Programming and Data Collection,” at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29.
The PATH Resource Center in Warrenton in sponsoring the webinar, which will address questions many nonprofit groups are now facing such as: What aspects of our mission can we still deliver? Where can we best spend our energy? How will we keep track of what we are doing? How will we report on our response down the road?
Porter will offer five tips for quickly pivoting during the conoronavirus crisis. She’ll focus on what programs to prioritize and how to quickly and effectively collect needed data to make changes to the work organizations do.
This session is part of the Practicing Strategic Resilience series, online programs that provide nonprofit practitioners with timely guidance on issues related to COVID-19. The intended audiences include nonprofit leaders, programming team or board members.
For more, contact jsweigart@pathforyou.org 540/680-4149 or see pathforyou.org/resource-center/may-responsive-programming.
COVID-19 town hall Thursday for seniorsCentral Virginian residents are invited to join AARP and state Department for Aging officials on Thursday night for a telephone town hall on COVID-19’s impact on senior citizens and caregivers, hosted by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
The 7th District legislator will welcome updates from Jim Dau, state director of AARP Virginia; Kathryn Hayfield, commissioner of the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services; and Joani Latimer, the state’s long-term care ombudsman with the same department.
Spanberger will deliver a brief update and answer questions about the federal government’s response to COVID-19, including her continuing efforts to secure funding for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Central Virginia and across the country.
“As we address this public health crisis and move toward our eventual economic recovery, we must prioritize the delivery of up-to-date information and resources to our most vulnerable populations, their caregivers, and their loved ones,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “This week’s interactive telephone town hall will give Central Virginia seniors the opportunity to ask important questions from the safety of their homes, and they’ll be able to hear updates from those who are fighting for their health and security during this uncertain time.”
To join the interactive town hall from 7:40 to 8:40 p.m., dial 855-920-0555. To listen live to the conversation, visit spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.
Thursday’s event will be Spanberger’s fifth free, public town hall since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Earlier this month, she hosted her fourth COVID-19-focused telephone town hall to discuss how the coronavirus crisis is challenging Central Virginia workers, small businesses and health-care systems. Click here to listen to the full event.
Library to host Adulting 101 seminarOn Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m., the Culpeper County Library will hold a virtual Adulting 101 seminar on mental health.
Its speaker, Alan Rasmussen, will discuss “Resiliency: Moving Forward in Times of Adversity.”
The event is live, free and open to the public. The library will record it and post it on its YouTube channel with open discussions for the public within a day of the event. The meeting itself will be kept anonymous; you will not be able to see other participants or chat with them, only the host and presenter.
All are welcome. You do not have to be a Culpeper County resident to join. Access may be limited to number of participants in the chat. see website https://meetingsamer20.webex.com/webappng/sites/meetingsamer20/meeting/download/1cfe61ee14fd4d31a3a7a989d3254fc1?siteurl=meetingsamer20&MTID=m2a007d79b71b81b1482770615c62dd2a .
Join by video system: dial 1263911094@meetingsamer20.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0001 US TOLL Access code: 126 391 1094
If you are in immediate need of help, please call Crisis Services—available 24 hours per day/7 days per week—at (540) 825-5656.
Women’s Lift to hold more sessionsPresented by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, these weekly events feature dynamic and influential women from the Culpeper community and focus on how to coordinate your life so you do not need to take a break for self-care—you’ll already be practicing it.
The Women’s Lift series is available live, with the opportunity for Q&A. Programs will also be uploaded onto the chamber’s YouTube channel and website. The second session will feature Jackie Cote, and takes place Thursday, May 28, from 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Jackie has been mentoring, coaching, supporting and holding people accountable to their goals and dreams for over 30 years. It is her true passion. She is a Visionary Mindset coach and helps people who feel stuck, overwhelmed and lost see life through new lenses and get out of their head and into action toward the true desires they deserve with ease and grace.
Session No. 3, featuring Dr. Karyn O’Brien, will take place on Thursday, June 4, from 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Attendance to one or all Lift Series events is free, with an option to donate to the chamber. Donations are greatly appreciated and allow the chamber to continue to provide valuable resources to our community.
Free crisis leadership webinar ThursdayPresented by Mark Levy, president and co-founder of Revenue Development Resources Inc., “From Influence to Impact: Crisis Leadership for Today and Tomorrow” will take place on Thursday, May 28 from 2 to 3:15 p.m.
For the better part of four decades, Mark Levy has trained sales and media managers to become the leadership needed to prepare for “the next perfect storm.” Now that the perfect storm—the coronavirus pandemic and its destruction—has arrived, this webinar on crisis leadership is more urgent than ever before. In this 75-minute session, he will show you how to peel back the layers of your team to identify the true team captains, grow the team’s respect and help you become an even better “shepherd.”
Register now at http://newspapers.org/webinar-leadership/.
Town hall set on hiring, interviewingJoin the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s town hall on hiring and interviewing best practices, brought to you by its Small Business Development Council and made possible by its partner, Germanna Community College, on Thursday, May 28, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Join Neil Mairs, associate professor of business at Germanna Community College, as he shares the best practices for hiring going forward.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81068520200{/a}
Meeting ID: 810 6852 0200
One tap mobile: +13126266799
PEC to host webinar on stormwater options On Thursday, June 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m., the Piedmont Environmental Council is offering “Capturing The Rain,” a free webinar for homeowners association residents and leaders. The webinar will offer resources, tips, and guidance on easy, natural ways to manage stormwater and polluted runoff in the neighborhood, while also improving the beauty of community common areas.
Presenters are Bolthouse and Claire Catlett of The Piedmont Environmental Council, David Wood of the Chesapeake Stormwater Network, Ari Daniels of the Center for Watershed Protection, and David Hirschman of Hirschman Water & Environment LLC. Local representatives from Fauquier County, Fauquier Extension Office, John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District will also be available to answer attendees questions.
The event is free and open to the public; registration is required at https://capturing-the-rain.eventbrite.com.
Dino Walk in September canceledDue to the current COVID-19 crisis and in consultation with the Luck Stone Quarry, the Museum of Culpeper History’s Dino Walk event this year will be canceled in the interest of public health and safety. Thank you for understanding and stay safe.
For any questions please call 540-829-1749.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.