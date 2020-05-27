Elevate Culpeper to hold Entrepreneurs Hangout
This special hangout will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. It is all about the young entrepreneurs in the Culpeper community and how to ignite that spark of entrepreneurship within them.
Participants be joined by guest speakers Roque Castro and Dave Phillips for the session.
From Costa Mesa, Calif., Dave is an accomplished connector of entrepreneurs and investors. Roque is a successful businessman and leader in the Culpeper community; he is also a key driver of both the Career Partners and E Squared programs.
The event will be jam-packed with all sorts of tips—so don’t miss out. Now’s the perfect time to get the “young adults” in on the action.
The venue is Elevate Co-Work and Community LLC, 107B E. Davis St., Culpeper, VA 22701.
For more, contact Aaron Wood at info@elevateculpeper.com or phone at 571-278-7182.
The website is https://members.elevateculpeper.com/events/27-may-2020-entrepreneurs-hangout-focus-on-young-entrepreneurs.
COVID-19 town hall Thursday for seniors
Central Virginian residents are invited to join AARP and state Department for Aging officials on Thursday night for a telephone town hall on COVID-19’s impact on senior citizens and caregivers, hosted by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
The 7th District legislator will welcome updates from Jim Dau, state director of AARP Virginia; Kathryn Hayfield, commissioner of the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services; and Joani Latimer, the state’s long-term care ombudsman with the same department.
Spanberger will deliver a brief update and answer questions about the federal government’s response to COVID-19, including her continuing efforts to secure funding for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Central Virginia and across the country.
“As we address this public health crisis and move toward our eventual economic recovery, we must prioritize the delivery of up-to-date information and resources to our most vulnerable populations, their caregivers, and their loved ones,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “This week’s interactive telephone town hall will give Central Virginia seniors the opportunity to ask important questions from the safety of their homes, and they’ll be able to hear updates from those who are fighting for their health and security during this uncertain time.”
To join the interactive town hall from 7:40 to 8:40 p.m., dial 855-920-0555. To listen live to the conversation, visit spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.
Thursday’s event will be Spanberger’s fifth free, public town hall since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Earlier this month, she hosted her fourth COVID-19-focused telephone town hall to discuss how the coronavirus crisis is challenging Central Virginia workers, small businesses and health-care systems. Click here to listen to the full event.
Library to host Adulting 101 seminar
On Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m., the Culpeper County Library will hold a virtual Adulting 101 seminar on mental health.
Its speaker, Alan Rasmussen, will discuss “Resiliency: Moving Forward in Times of Adversity.”
The event is live, free and open to the public. The library will record it and post it on its YouTube channel with open discussions for the public within a day of the event. The meeting itself will be kept anonymous; you will not be able to see other participants or chat with them, only the host and presenter.
All are welcome. You do not have to be a Culpeper County resident to join. Access may be limited to number of participants in the chat. see website https://meetingsamer20.webex.com/webappng/sites/meetingsamer20/meeting/download/1cfe61ee14fd4d31a3a7a989d3254fc1?siteurl=meetingsamer20&MTID=m2a007d79b71b81b1482770615c62dd2a .
Join by video system: dial 1263911094@meetingsamer20.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0001 US TOLL Access code: 126 391 1094
If you are in immediate need of help, please call Crisis Services—available 24 hours per day/7 days per week—at (540) 825-5656.
Women’s Lift to hold more sessions
Presented by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, these weekly events feature dynamic and influential women from the Culpeper community and focus on how to coordinate your life so you do not need to take a break for self-care—you’ll already be practicing it.
The Women’s Lift series is available live, with the opportunity for Q&A. Programs will also be uploaded onto the chamber’s YouTube channel and website. The second session will feature Jackie Cote, and takes place Thursday, May 28, from 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Jackie has been mentoring, coaching, supporting and holding people accountable to their goals and dreams for over 30 years. It is her true passion. She is a Visionary Mindset coach and helps people who feel stuck, overwhelmed and lost see life through new lenses and get out of their head and into action toward the true desires they deserve with ease and grace.
Session No. 3, featuring Dr. Karyn O’Brien, will take place on Thursday, June 4, from 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Attendance to one or all Lift Series events is free, with an option to donate to the chamber. Donations are greatly appreciated and allow the chamber to continue to provide valuable resources to our community.
Town hall set on hiring, interviewing
Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s town hall on hiring and interviewing best practices, brought to you by its Small Business Development Council and made possible by its partner, Germanna Community College, on Thursday, May 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. p.m.
Join Neil Mairs, associate professor of business at Germanna Community College, as he shares the best practices for hiring going forward.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81068520200{/a}
Meeting ID: 810 6852 0200
One tap mobile: +13126266799 .
