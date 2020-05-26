USDA to take food assistance applications
Starting Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin taking applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
As part of applying for CFAP, you will need to contact the Farm Service Agency’s county office at your local USDA Service Center to schedule an appointment.
Find your local office and more information about the program at farmers.gov/cfap. There are two regional FSA offices serving area farmers: the Orange office at 540-672-1638 and Warrenton at 347-4402. Your farm would be organized at one of these offices, but not both.
Local FSA staff will work with you to apply for the program using forms asking for the following information: contact; personal, including your Tax Identification Number; farming operating structure; adjusted gross Income to ensure eligibility; and direct deposit to enable payment processing.
Please do not send any personal information to USDA without first initiating contact through a phone call. These numbers are: 672-1638 (Orange) or 347-4402 (Warrenton).
Culpeper council sets special meeting
The Culpeper Town Council will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. May 28 in the Economic Development Center at 803 S. Main St. Social distancing with six-feet separation will be used.
The council will discuss the location implications of the federal CARES Act and COVID-19 impacts on the town budget.
The meeting will include a closed session to consult with legal counsel on specific legal matters.
New locations for Culpeper Grab & Go meals
CCPS Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch service at Emerald Hill Elementary School, Pearl Sample Elementary School and Sycamore Park Elementary School will continue through Friday, May 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., including Memorial Day.
Beginning on Monday, June 1, Culpeper Human Services will take over the Grab and Go meal service. Meals may be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Galbreath Marshall Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road, and the Belle Court area in Culpeper.
Have questions? Please call Dorenda Pullen with Culpeper Human Services at 540-829-2124.
How can nonprofits adapt to COVID-19?
Maryfrances Porter of Partnerships for Strategic Impact will present a free, online program, “Practicing Strategic Resilience: Responsive Programming and Data Collection,” at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29.
The PATH Resource Center in Warrenton in sponsoring the webinar, which will address questions many nonprofit groups are now facing such as: What aspects of our mission can we still deliver? Where can we best spend our energy? How will we keep track of what we are doing? How will we report on our response down the road?
Porter will offer five tips for quickly pivoting during the conoronavirus crisis. She’ll focus on what programs to prioritize and how to quickly and effectively collect needed data to make changes to the work organizations do.
This session is part of the Practicing Strategic Resilience series, online programs that provide nonprofit practitioners with timely guidance on issues related to COVID-19. The intended audiences include nonprofit leaders, programming team or board members.
For more, contact jsweigart@pathforyou.org 540/680-4149 or see pathforyou.org/resource-center/may-responsive-programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.