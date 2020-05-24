National cemeteries to mark Memorial Day
The National Cemetery Administration will hold wreath-laying ceremonies at Culpeper National Cemetery and select other other national cemeteries to commemorate Memorial Day, but they are not open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Filmed footage and photographs from these ceremonies will be posted on the NCA’s Facebook and Twitter pages, with online visitors also able to pay tribute to veterans by leaving a comment, thanking or sharing a story about a veteran at the Veterans Legacy Memorial website.
Public events typically associated with Memorial Day at national cemeteries, including group placement of flags at grave sites, will not take place. But all VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk for public visitation.
Cemetery visitors are asked to follow health and safety guidelines and maintain physical distancing during their visits.
For more information visit the administration’s website, www.cem.va.gov.
Virginia sets virtual ceremony Monday
The state Department of Veterans Services will host commonwealth’s 2020 Memorial Day ceremony, usually held in Richmond, as a virtual event to honor Virginia’s fallen heroes.
The half-hour ceremony will be broadcast and live-streamed at 10 a.m. Monday from the Virginia War Memorial’s Shrine of Memory. The ceremony will feature live and recorded content from the War Memorial and the state’s veterans’ cemeteries.
The public is encouraged to tune into the live TV broadcast on WTVR-TV CBS6 or Facebook.com/virginiaveteransservices or Facebook.com/virginiawarmemorial.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public Memorial Day ceremonies will not be held this year at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond or at the state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin and Suffolk.
But the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial and the state veterans cemeteries will be open to visitors, subject to COVID-19 social distancing rules and guidelines. At the cemeteries, an American flag will be posted on all grave sites and the Avenue of Flags will line cemetery roads from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. For more, see dvs.virginia.gov.
Culpeper council sets special meeting
The Culpeper Town Council will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. May 28 in the Economic Development Center at 803 S. Main St. Social distancing with six-feet separation will be used.
The council will discuss the location implications of the federal CARES Act and COVID-19 impacts on the town budget.
The meeting will include a closed session to consult with legal counsel on specific legal matters.
Culpeper Parks & Rec goes virtual
Looking for new fun activities to do from the safety of home? Check out Culpeper County Parks & Recreation online.
Staff have created and posted several free Crafty Creations videos at Facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation and on Culpeper Media Network, Comcast channel 10 or FiOS channel 21.
Looking for a gentle way to get up off the sofa and get some exercise? Watch instructor Sifu Remi as he shows you the basics of Tai Chi, shown on Facebook and television.
Another instructor, Hobby Hill Farm Fresh, is offering virtual cooking classes. Register by May 27 to have a supply kit mailed to you. Learn how to make fresh mozzarella and ricotta cheese right at home. Video tutorials will walk viewers through the process step by step, then the instructor will join you live on a Zoom meeting to answer questions. Hobby Hill is also offering classes on making soft cheese, artisan bread and pepperoni rolls.
More virtual classes will be coming soon. For details, see CulpeperRecreation.com (click Activities to sign up for email updates), call 540/727-3412 or like & follow CulpeperRecreation on Facebook.
Road work to start on U.S. 29 at I-64
Construction will begin this week on two projects along U.S. 29 near Interstate 64 south of Charlottesville. Both projects will improve safety and more efficiently move traffic through the heavily traveled sections of I-64 and U.S. 29, VDOT said.
One project will reconfigure the I-64 interchange, eliminating the loop ramp from southbound U.S. 29 to I-64 eastbound. The current configuration results in two “weave” conditions with cars entering and exiting I-64 and has been identified as a factor in numerous crashes in recent years. The loop ramp will be replaced with dual left-turn lanes on southbound U.S. 29 onto the ramp that now serves northbound U.S. 29 to eastbound I-64 traffic.
The second project will add an option lane, a through/right-merge lane, at the Fontaine Avenue exit from northbound U.S. 29. The project will reduce weaving issues and remove conflict points for vehicles exiting U.S. 29 onto Fontaine Avenue.
Both projects will be built this summer, with work beginning Tuesday, May 26. The first activity will be clearing for both projects. Construction is scheduled for completion in September. Motorists traveling in this area through the summer should expect reduced speeds, shifts in traffic patterns and workers and equipment near the travel lanes. Be alert and follow traffic controls as you approach the work zones.
The two projects are the first phase of six improvements to Albemarle County roads in a $28.5 million design-build contract awarded to Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point. Wallace Montgomery of Vienna is providing design services.
New sites for Culpeper Grab & Go meals
CCPS Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch service at Emerald Hill Elementary School, Pearl Sample Elementary School and Sycamore Park Elementary School will continue through Friday, May 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., including Memorial Day.
Beginning on Monday, June 1, Culpeper Human Services will take over the Grab and Go meal service. Meals may be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Galbreath Marshall Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road, and the Belle Court area in Culpeper.
Have questions? Please call Dorenda Pullen with Culpeper Human Services at 540-829-2124.
How can nonprofits adapt to COVID-19?
Maryfrances Porter of Partnerships for Strategic Impact will present a free, online program, “Practicing Strategic Resilience: Responsive Programming and Data Collection,” at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29.
The PATH Resource Center in Warrenton in sponsoring the webinar, which will address questions many nonprofit groups are now facing such as: What aspects of our mission can we still deliver? Where can we best spend our energy? How will we keep track of what we are doing? How will we report on our response down the road?
Porter will offer five tips for quickly pivoting during the conoronavirus crisis. She’ll focus on what programs to prioritize and how to quickly and effectively collect needed data to make changes to the work organizations do.
This session is part of the Practicing Strategic Resilience series, online programs that provide nonprofit practitioners with timely guidance on issues related to COVID-19. The intended audiences include nonprofit leaders, programming team or board members.
For more, contact jsweigart@pathforyou.org 540/680-4149 or see pathforyou.org/resource-center/may-responsive-programming.
