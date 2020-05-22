Double free student meal portions Friday for Memorial Day
Culpeper Human Service’s Kid Central staff is continuing to distribute bagged breakfast and lunches 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. via drive-thru outside the Head Start school, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The program will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. Meals for the holiday will be handed out this Friday, May 22 so families are invited to stop by to get food for two days.
Meals are free to anyone 18 and younger; adults can leave their kids at home where it is safe and drive-thru to collect the food.
On the menu for today, May 22 is blueberry muffins and hot dog and a bun. Also to be distributed Friday will be Monday’s meal of a breakfast bar and peanut butter & jelly sandwich with chips. All meals come with milk or juice. Lunches come with fruit or vegetable.
Circuit Court Clerk’s Office re-opens to the public in Orange
The Orange County Circuit Court Clerk’s office reopened to the public May 18 following an extended closure due to COVID-19.
Staff will do its best to accommodate everyone, but for the safety of the staff and the public, only four people will be allowed in the record room at a time, according to a county news release. Appointments will be scheduled for those who need to use the record room for more than 20 minutes.
Social distancing is required in the office and the preference is that all visitors wear a mask when conducting any business with staff or while at the front counter. All probate and marriage licenses will be scheduled by appointment only. All recordings will stop at 3:30 p.m. until further notice. For information, contact the Clerk’s Office at 540/672-4030.
Interim Drive-Thru Farmers Market
The Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market continues this Saturday in its new location.
It will operate 7:30 a .m. to noon in the large parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. In an effort to minimize contact points, offer contactless pick up opportunities, and ensure the safety of vendors and customers, the market will be drive-thru.
Market producers encourage customers to pre-order and pre-pay directly though vendors, if possible. Customers should contact vendors directly for pre-orders. Vendor contact information is at culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html
Building resiliency Zoom training
Despite everything happening in the world, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services prevention work is not slowing down.
The community is invited to join Prevention Specialist Alan Rasmussen for a recurring training “Building Resiliency,” 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, May 22 on Zoom.
The training will cover managing emotional reaction patterns during challenging times, problem solving skills, and the steps to remain optimistic and hopeful during these unprecedented times. Presenter will be Alan Rasmussen, Prevention Specialist of Rappahannock Rapidan Community All are welcome to learn about the personality traits of highly resilient people. Log on at https://rrcsb.zoom.us/j/93613048189?pwd=Mkg4NmprUW1WKzhJVFE5MitscSt1QT09&status=success
