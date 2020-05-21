Free online wellness programs
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Service presents a, “Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop,” starting June 3 on Zoom.
The free, interactive workshop will run 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, ending July 8. The program will cover managing symptoms, working with healthcare teams, setting weekly goals, effective problem-solving, nutrition and exercise. The registration deadline is May 29.
RRCS is also offering the self-directed, “Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program.” This evidence-based workshop runs for six weeks and includes weekly email contact with the leader. The exercise program can reduce pain and improve overall health. It is for people who can be on their feet for 10 minutes without increased pain.
Registration is ongoing at bonnired@comcast.net or 540/547-4824. Upon registration, materials will be sent and communication start with the program leader.
Va. SNAP recipients will be able to shop online for groceriesU.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced this week that households in 13 new states, including Virginia, will soon be able to purchase food online with using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Once operational, online purchasing will be available in 36 states and the District of Columbia, home to more than 90% of SNAP participants.
In addition, Secretary Perdue also announced an expansion of independently owned and operated retail stores beyond those included in the original pilot. Soon more SNAP authorized retailers, under multiple store banners, will be accepting SNAP benefits online, according to a USDA news release.
“We are expanding new flexibilities and innovative programs to make sure Americans across this country have safe and nutritious food during this national emergency,” said Perdue. “Enabling people to purchase foods online will go a long way in helping Americans follow CDC social distancing guidelines and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.”
Orange County Planning Co. to discuss how to take public commentThe Orange County Planning Commission will meet remotely at 6 p.m. today, May 21.
There will be no physical public access and no opportunity for live public comment, but written remarks may be submitted otherwise for the public hearings. Instruction for doing so will be reviewed during the meeting and was also contained in the Public Hearing notice. View the meeting at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnL_EM-IgrXYdfKcPI8-jOQ.
