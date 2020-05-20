Chamber launches Women’s Lift SeriesThe first in the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce online Women’s Lift Series will take place at noon this Thursday, May 21.
Each program will feature dynamic and influential women from the Culpeper community and focus on how to coordinate life and practice self-care. The series will be available live and there is the opportunity for Q&A. They will also be uploaded onto the Chamber YouTube and Website.
Thursday’s session will feature Culpeper Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancey, a licensed clinical social worker. She is president of the Board of Directors for SAFE (Services to Abused Families) and VP of The Greater Piedmont Trauma Informed Community Network.
Additionally, Clancey was appointed to the Virginia State Board of Social Work in July 2015 and re-appointed in 2019. She is also the coordinator for Culpeper Youth and a mother of three children who attend Culpeper County Public Schools.
Attendance to one or all Lift Series events is free of charge with an option to donate to the Chamber. Donations are greatly appreciated and will allow the chamber to continue to provide valuable resources to our community. Sign up at https://members.culpeperchamber.com/events/details/womens-lift-series-37294
United for Culpeper Food Drive
The Culpeper Police Department is participating as a collection site in the United for Culpeper Food Drive running through this Friday, May 22.
The PD supports the drive goal of continuing to provide assistance to members of the community affected by COVID-19, particularly those currently quarantined or in isolation.
The PD, located on Brandy Road, is now accepting nonperishables, dry goods, canned food, and unopened hygiene products.
Donated items will be taken to Culpeper United Methodist Church for distribution on May 23. Other drop-off locations are Culpeper Baptist Church, Latin Tax in Chesterfield, Tipicos Dona Juanita in Manassas, Dona Tere Restaurant in Woodbridge and Fredericksburg.
El Departamento de Policia de Culpeper esta participando en Unidos por Culpeper y recolectando articulos de higiene y alimentos. La meta es asistir y proveer apoyo a miembros de la comunidad afectados por COVID-19, particularmente aquellos que estan bajo quarentena / aislamiento y extrema necesidad. Se aceptan articulos no perecederos, comida enlatada, producto secos, y productos de higiene no abiertos.
La recoleccion comienza hoy, Mayo 18 y continuara hasta el Viernes Mayo 22. Una vez sean recolectados los articulos, estos seran llevados a la Iglesia de Culpeper Metodista Unida para distribuicion en dia 23 de Mayo. Otros lugares de recoleccion son la Iglesia Bautista en Culpeper, Latin Tax in Chesterfield, Tipicos Dona Juanita en Manassas, y Dona Tere Restaurant en Woodbridge y Fredericksburg.
Caregivers: strategies for reducing stressAging Together will host a free webinar for caregivers at 9:30 a.m. June 4 on Zoom.
Dr. Roddy Kibler, who holds a doctorate from the University of Virginia, will lead the online class providing strategies for reducing stress among caregivers. Having worked with caregivers for many years, he is familiar with the challenges and joys.
In the webinar, Kilby will address unique challenges for caregivers brought on by COVID-19. To register and for the Zoom login, contact info@agingtogether.org – put Kilby in the subject line.
