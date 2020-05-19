Localities accepting applications for temporary outdoor dining areas
Licensed businesses in the town of Culpeper seeking permission to operate temporary outside dining areas must obtain approval letters from their locality in order to proceed with pursuing approval from state agencies. Town government has opened an application process to quickly respond and provide approval for eligible Culpeper based businesses, according to a news release.
The local approval application process is pursuant to the VA ABC Bureau of Law Enforcement document issued by Travis G. Hill, Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia ABC on May 13, regarding procedural and regulatory matters for Virginia ABC licensed businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The regulation is, Topic 16: ABC Response to Temporary Approval of Outside Dining Areas, according to the release.
Find the application at culpeperva.gov. For information, contact 540/727-0611 or pread@culpeperva.gov
Orange County has also developed a form and approval process at zero cost to businesses seeking to operate outdoor seating. Submit applications to bcrozier@orangecountyva.gov or for information, contact 540/672-4574.
Culpeper students from low-income households eligible for SNAP EBT card
Culpeper County Public Schools is now participating in the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program as part of a food assistance plan approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service being implemented statewide by the Virginia Department of Social Services and Virginia Department of Education.
This means children in grades K-12 who received free or reduced lunch tickets while in school will receive a SNAP EBT card for purchasing food at outside of school.
Eligible children in both SNAP and non-SNAP households will be identified, households do not have to apply for P-EBT. If a student was eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals at school before the school closure, the student will be included in the file of eligible students provided to VDSS
The purpose of the P-EBT food purchasing assistance benefit is to supplement existing food assistance and nutrition programs for low-income households during the pandemic. It does not replace meals provided through the school programs operating during unexpected closures or the summer meal programs that will begin when the school year is over. Students and families who receive P-EBT should also continue to participate in other food assistance programs, such as meals provided by schools and the summer meal programs. .
Circuit Court continued cases to be set this week
All civil cases in Culpeper County Circuit Court scheduled for hearing between now and the close of business on April 26, and those previously continued, are continued for the purpose of resetting to 11 a.m. on May 21.
The Court has continued to hear certain criminal matters, such as arraignments, bond hearings, and those otherwise specifically addressed by the Court. The balance of criminal matters through April 26, and those previously continued by the Court, will be rescheduled at 9:30 a.m. on May 21. April Term Day in Culpeper County Circuit Court will also take place at 9:30 a.m. on May 21.
Central VA Partnership gets $99K grant to create workforce strategies
The GO Virginia Region 9 Council has awarded the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development a $99,500 grant to create sector strategies for workforce in target sectors to help with regional economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic over the next 13 months.
The Region 9 footprint includes the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
The workforce project was the first in the region approved under a new accelerated review and approval process in collaboration with Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
“By combining the expertise and resources of the private sector, higher education, and nine localities in Central Virginia, the Partnership is uniquely positioned to facilitate an effective workforce recovery initiative,” stated Helen Cauthen, president of the Partnership. “This GO Virginia grant will provide critical funding for a part of what must be a multi-prong approach to resiliency and recovery.”
GO Virginia is a statewide economic development initiative that drives regional economic growth by incentivizing collaboration between business, education and local governments by offering grants. For information or to learn more about grant opportunities, see GOVirginia9.org or contact sholland@centralvirgina.org
North Anna early warning sirens to sound this week
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials and Dominion Energy will conduct a quarterly test of the early warning siren system around the North Anna Power Station at approximately 11:10 a.m. this Wednesday, May 20.
For the early warning system, a steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.
Siren tests take place at the North Anna Power Station on a quarterly basis. If there were an actual emergency at the power station, residents would hear four separate three-minute activations of the early warning siren system, each separated by a one-minute silent interval. Total elapsed time for actual emergency notification is 15 minutes.
During an emergency when sirens sound, residents should listen to local and state officials and local media outlets that broadcast emergency information for updates and instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.