Culpeper library to start curbside pickup Monday
The Culpeper County Library will begin offering curbside pickup of library materials on Monday, March 18.
Via the library’s website, tlc.library.net/culpeper, card-holders will be able to place holds on books, DVDs and books on CD, the library announced this weekend. Or patrons can call the staff during pickup hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Holds will be filled in the order in which they are received. Callers are asked not to leave messages on the answer machine.
Before picking up items, customers are asked to please call the staff at 540-825-8691, so they can have items ready for pickup when you arrive.
Upon arrival, call that same number, and wait until staff has re-entered the building before going to the table, the library said.
The pickup table is in front of the library. Six-foot markings on the pavement show the safe distance for one person at the pickup table at a time.
Pickup only the bag with your name on it. For safety, do not touch another person’s bag.
All items are due back June 30, unless you’re told otherwise. Return items through the book drop.
To keep patrons and the staff safe, staff members will not answer questions or have personal contact with patrons at the door to the library.
VDOT alerts in Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison
Starting Monday, May 18, VDOT will resume construction to replace the superstructure of the State Route 767 (Tenerife Road) bridge over Walnut Branch in Fauquier County.
Initial construction tasks started in fall 2019 but the project was paused in the winter while bridge engineers refined the scope of the project. To accommodate local traffic on the dead-end road, crews will install a temporary road around the bridge. The project will be complete by late June, according to VDOT.
The existing bridge, built in 1970, is posted with a 13-ton weight restriction. After construction, the bridge will be open to all legal-weight vehicles.
From 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, motorists are advised to use caution traveling on U.S. 15/17/29 at State Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) in Warrenton while crews work on the utilities for the traffic signal.
During this time, the light at this intersection will be turned off and traffic will be controlled by law enforcement, according to a news releasefrom the Virginia Dept. of Transportation. Weather permitting, crews will install temporary, overhead utility lines for the traffic signal to allow underground utilities to be removed. The traffic signal will be removed later this year as part of the Warrenton interchange project. Motorists should use caution approaching the work zone and be prepared to stop. For details, see www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
VDOT will close State Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) at the bridge over the Robinson River at the Culpeper-Madison county line 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Wednesday, May 20, for debris removal.
VDOT contract crews will use heavy equipment to remove debris that washed against the bridge during recent storms to reduce the risk of flooding. Motorists should use alternate routes during the closure.
High school seniors get REC scholarships
Five high school seniors whose families are members of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative have been chosen to receive $1,000 college scholarships from the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.
Three students received the Worth M. Hudson Scholarship, named for the first chairman of the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation. They are: Sophia Adams of Madison, a student at Madison County High School; Brian Dunn of Ruckersville, a student at William Monroe High School, Stanardsville and Nhiya Dewer of Ruther Glen, a student at Caroline High School.
In addition, Aidan Huff and Alex Pomeroy each received a $1,000 Gertrude Winston Memorial Scholarship, given in memory of the mother of long-time REC board member Richard Oliver. Pomeroy is a resident of Spotsylvania and attends Orange County High School. Huff is a resident of Milford and attends Caroline High School.
“We commend these students on their outstanding academic achievements,” said Russell G. “Rusty” Brown, chair of the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation Committee and vice chairman of the board of directors at Northern Neck Electric Cooperative in a statement. “Our electric cooperatives are delighted to provide support to these worthy students, as they represent a future generation of leaders in their communities.”
Recipients were chosen based on a competitive screening process considering financial need, academic achievement and community involvement. Applicants were seniors graduating from high school or home school in 2020 who were accepted into a post-high school educational institution or program. The grants are for tuition, fees and books.
National Virtual Career Fair for Vets scheduled Tuesday
To facilitate employment efforts for job seekers and employers, Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host a National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails.
The free online event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.
In 2019, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring events across the United States with 6,400-plus exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates.
“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers and our own team. Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” Chris Newsome, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary, said. “Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”
Welcome to the discussion.
