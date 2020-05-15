Trading Main Street getaway tickets
Culpeper Renaissance Inc. is looking ahead to better times and what better way than to enjoy an autumn getaway for two.
Two designated Virginia Main Street communities, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and Gloucester Main Street Association, are partnering for the first ever Trading Main Streets program. Each community will offer a Fall weekend getaway package for two. Each community is raffling the other community’s getaway package.
However, those interested in a staycation in their hometown, those raffle tickets are also available. Only 1,000 raffle tickets will be sold.
Purchase tickets in the CRI office—127 West Davis St. Culpeper, Va. 22701, call 540/825-4416 for credit card purchase, mail in a check, or place a check in the CRI mail drop slot at the office and your ticket(s) will be mailed to you. Please note which tickets you are purchasing.
Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. The winner will be announced June 1.
Free resource for teens and COVID-19
Junior Achievement of Greater Washington has released a free resource for teens, “Making Sense: Understanding the Financial Impact of COVID-19.”
The guide is designed to young people’s questions such as “Why are some store shelves empty?”, “Why are some people losing their jobs?” and “Are we going into a recession, or even a depression?” The guide is available at JA.org/MakingSense.
“While social distancing is essential to fighting COVID-19, the disease and the steps we must take to address it are having a financial impact. Our goal is to help young people better understand what’s happening,” said Kate Keverline, Communication Associate at Junior Achievement of Greater Washington. “April is Financial Literacy Month, and this is really an important time to be sharing this kind of information.”
The guide is written with middle school and high school students in mind. It uses relatable examples to explain what a recession is, how the Federal Reserve works and steps being taken by government and the private sector to deal with the economic impact associated with COVID-19. JA is also offering free resources to teachers and parents who may have students finishing school online this semester. Those resources are available at JA.org/Tomorrows.
Drive-thru Farmer’s Market in Baptist Church parking lot
The Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market opens this Saturday in a new location.
It will operate 7:30 a .m. to noon May 16 in the large parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. In an effort to minimize contact points, offer contactless pick up opportunities, and ensure the safety of both vendors and our wonderful supportive community of customers the market will be drive-thru.
Market producers are encouraging all customers to pre-order and pre-pay directly though vendors, if at all possible. Customers should contact vendors directly for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information at http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html
Next Human Services Board meeting will be June
The regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services Board, Social Services Board and Head Start Board on May 20 has been cancelled.
The next regular board meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on June 17 at 1835 Industry Dr. For information, contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360.
