Parents, principals thank teachers at Yowell Elementary
The Parent-Teacher Committee for Culpeper’s Yowell Elementary School recently recognized the school’s teachers, “...not only this whole school year, but especially the past two months during these uncertain times,” Jessica Cranfield, head of the committee, said in a Facebook post on May 7.
Cranfield said after brainstorming with Principal Susan Campbell about how they could safely share their gratitude, the committee decided on having a “Teacher Appreciation Drive-Through.”
The school’s principals and bookkeeper decorated the parking lot with encouraging signs and balloons, and teachers and staff drove their cars through in a line while committee members gave gifts to each of them, donated by parents and grandparents with children who attend the school.
Shelly and Jared Naccarto donated flowers; Christina and Andrew Kearney, who own the Culpeper Domino’s Pizza, donated a free large pizza for each teacher, a 4-pack of cupcakes for each teacher was donated by the Cranfield family and either a gift or gift cards were donated by numerous other families of children who attend Yowell.
“We thank everyone involved who made this event such a success,” said Cranfield. “We couldn’t have done it without you!”
Montpelier to open grounds for visitors starting this Friday
If phase one reopening proceeds as planned on May 15, Montpelier will open its grounds for visitors, although James Madison’s house and visitors center will remain closed.
The property entails 2,700 acres with extensive walking trails, gardens and cemeteries, to be available Thursday through Mondays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Orand County residents will be admitted free of charge. Non-residents will be asked to pay a $10 pass per car per day, $35 per car for the year, or $50 annual membership for year-long access to the property as well as programming free of charge, including virtual tours, invitations to special events and a 10 percent discount off online purchases from the Museum Shop.
Each of these pass options are available for purchase online and visitors are urged to complete the transaction prior to their visit.
For more information and to purchase an entry pass online, please visit www.montpelier.org.
Orange County sailor serves aboard USS Blue Ridge
An Orange County native and a graduate of Orange County High School is serving with the U.S. 7th Fleet Staff aboard 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).
U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Coby Lloyd works as the fleet intelligence watch assistant, assisting in running a watch team that provides warnings and indications for all assets in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do something that mattered,” said Lloyd.
For the full story see http://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2020/05/orange-county-sailor-serves-aboard-uss.html .
2020 E Squared Competition Winners announced
The winners of the 2020 E-Squared Competition were announced in a news release on Friday.
The winning team was ParaProtect, from Culpeper County High School, coached by George Dasher and Dan Carlton, and taught by Beth Lane. Student team members were Sydney Bowyer, Nyah Hackett, Andrew Rogers and Christine Williams.
The signature program of Career Partners, Inc., a non-profit compiled of local business leaders and Culpeper County school administrators and teachers, E-Squared stands for “Entrepreneurial Energy.” The semester-long competition consists of high school students paired with business coaches who work together to develop a new business venture.
The program, in this unusual year, was switched in March to a completely virtual format of learning and presenting. Teachers and coaches met solely online, and the judging for each stage was done online.
On May 7, six teams participated in a live event with judges, including a pre-recorded oral presentation by the students, as well as a live electronic Question-and-Answer period.
“We are proud of all members of the ten teams that chose to continue with the competition after schools were closed,” Career Partners said in a statement. “Their commitment and hard work is not only commendable, but will serve them well in future endeavors.”
