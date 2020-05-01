People Inc. CEO delays retirement amid virus crisis
People Incorporated President and CEO Rob Goldsmith recently announced he will delay his planned retirement from the Virginia-based nonprofit for one year. This decision follows a vote by the People Inc. Board of Directors that expressed concerns regarding his retirement during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Goldsmith has served as President and CEO of the community action agency for 38 years. He had planned to retire this December.
“Our hope is that this decision will bring some measure of stability during what feels like an increasingly unstable time,” said board chairman Chris Shortridge.
Goldsmith said a lot has changed over the last few weeks and that everyone has been impacted in some way by this virus.
“I’m honored to remain at the agency for one more year and to help navigate the challenges presented by the coronavirus,” he said in a statement.
People Incorporated will begin soliciting applications for a new President and CEO beginning March 2021 and will bring on the selected applicant as a Senior Vice President in October of that year.
Goldsmith will officially step down in December 2021 and continue working in an advisory capacity until the end of January 2022.
Drive-thru food distribution this Saturday
Empowering Culpeper, a program of People, Inc., will host another drive-thru food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, May 2 at the Culpeper County Sports Complex, 16358 Competition Drive, adjacent to Eastern View High School.
Vehicles should enter the Sports Complex from Jonas Road off of Route 666, Greens Corner Road. Everyone will be required to stay inside their cars throughout the distribution process, which may take one to two hours. Residents are asked to be prepared to remain in their cars for an extended length of time.
Between and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Virginia Regional Transit will provide a shuttle bus, between the Target bus stop and the Sports Complex.
Another food distribution will be held same place and time on Saturday, May 16. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@gmail.com
Zoom town hall for kids today hosted by Rep. Spanberger
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7, will hold her latest virtual town hall 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. today, May 1 on Zoom to hear from young people impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
This is a disruptive and challenging time for everyone, including our children, the congresswoman, also a mother, said in a statement: “We’re all navigating uncertainty and upheaval, and our district’s youngest residents have their own questions and concerns.”
This Kids Town Hall will be a chance to hear from younger constituents, answer their questions, and talk about how they have been adjusting to the changes in our day-to-day lives.
Families and kids who may want to ask a question directly should register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jPNRZgMfSRySHZe98wgAHw
Families and kids may also watch the event via Facebook Live on the congresswoman’s page.
