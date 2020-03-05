Republican Party call for canvass
The chairman of Culpeper County Republican Committee has issued a call for canvass to be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at GOP headquarters, 402 S. Main St.
The purpose of the canvass will be to elect Delegates to the 2020 Republican Party of Virginia State Convention, Delegates to the Republican Party of Virginia 7th District Convention, a chairperson of the Culpeper County Republican Committee and committee members.
The pre-file deadline for potential delegates is this Saturday, March 7. Forms and canvass call are at Culpepergop.org.
Hope for the Warriors benefit in Fauquier
A fundraiser for the national nonprofit, Hope for the Warriors, will be held 6 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, March 7 at Barrel Oak Winery & Taphouse in Delaplane.
The program, “Pop A Cork, Pour A Pint, Grant A Wish,” will feature wine and beer, food, live music by The Imaginary Blues Band and an auction benefiting the nonprofit’s Warrior’s Wish Program.
Hope for the Warriors assists veterans, service members and military families with clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services. The wish program honors the goals and desires of severely wounded service members, veterans and their families.
Tickets to the local benefit are $30 in advance at support.hopeforthewarriors.org/popacork or $40 at the door. Ticket price includes one glass of wine or beer, dinner by Jeremiah’s Kansas City Style Barbecue and dessert bar. For information, see the event page on Facebook.
7th Annual Little Fork VFD Benefit Trail Ride
A benefit trail ride for Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at Three Oaks Farm, 7073 Cedar Crossing Way in Rixeyville.
Ride on your own through beautiful, marked trials; a negative coggins test for horses and helmets for riders required. New this year will be an obstacle course run-through in an indoor arena on site for $10 per run.Cost for the benefit ride is $40 per person and will be limited to 80 riders.
For information, contact Susan Smith at 703/298-8776 or susant123@hotmail.com. Visit littleforkvfrc.org/2020-trail-ride for downloadable forms. Registration deadline is April 7.
Murder Mystery: Paw Prints & Predicaments
A dinner and silent auction to benefit the Orange County Emergency Veterinarian Fund of the animal shelter will be held 6:30 to 11 p.m. this Saturday, March 7 at The Inn at Willow Grove.
There will be murder, mystery and mayhem during the fun-filled interactive show. Attendees are encouraged to dress up or down for this 1980s themed event. Tickets are $75 at ocasevf@gmail.com
Youth variety show: ‘Topsy-Turvy’
Produced by and starring local students, a variety show, Topsy-Turvy, will be performed at 7 p.m. this Friday, March 6 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Belle Meade Montessori School, 353 FT Valley Rd. in Sperryville.
Everyone is invited to laugh and sing at the performance including original skits and music written by students as well as some old favorites turned on their heads.
Tickets at the door for the Friday evening performance are $15/adults and $10 for students. Tickets for the Saturday performance (including lunch) are $20/adults and $15/students. A soup and bread lunch will be served at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. For information, contact John Glass at 540/987-8970 or school@bellemeadeschool.org.
